The Best Matte Claw Clips of 2023

Claw Clip Style Guide

Claw clips might look pretty similar, but they can vary in shine, finish, and material. From matte to metal, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are some tips on how to style a matte claw slip.

Choose a bold color

Even if you're planning to wear a clip at work or a formal event, a bold color is always a great way to accessorize. If you're wearing a monochrome look, try a bold accent color like red or pink.

Find the right size

Claw clips are pretty simple, but the one important thing to consider is the length and width of your matte claw clips. Here are the differences between three common sizes.

Large hair claw clips

A large hair clip is best for curly, textured, and voluminous hair. These clips open wide and have a longer length. You might also want a large clip if you're attempting a special style, like a french twist, where you have to condense a lot of hair into one clip.

Miniature claw clips

Mini claw clips are extremely comfortable to wear and offer a decent amount of grip and control, and the cool part is they often come in different shapes like butterfly hair clips or flowers.

Even if you have thick hair, you can still use many of these mini clips to separate your hair into small sections. For example, you could pull your front pieces up out of your face.

Regular claw clips

These kinds of clips are most common. They can style most types of hair and offer a firm hold.

Pay attention to the claw teeth

Pay attention to the space between the claw clip's teeth. Generally, narrow teeth are suitable for finer hair. Clips with wider teeth gaps are best for thick hair. Some teeth have rigid, pointed plastic which may be uncomfortable, especially compared to rounded plastic ends.