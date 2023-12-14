If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Matte Claw Clips of 2023
Fashion trends have a habit of repeating every two decades or so. From TikTok to Hollywood celebs, matte claw clips have already come back into fashion—and just as they were in the ‘90s, they’re as cute as they are convenient. A simple matte claw clip can elevate an oversized sweater or collared shirt to a trendy 90s look. Claw clips are also practical and can lift hair off your neck into a stylish bun or half-up, half-down style. We’re sharing our favorite claw clips on Amazon below.
Claw Clip Style Guide
Claw clips might look pretty similar, but they can vary in shine, finish, and material. From matte to metal, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are some tips on how to style a matte claw slip.
Choose a bold color
Even if you're planning to wear a clip at work or a formal event, a bold color is always a great way to accessorize. If you're wearing a monochrome look, try a bold accent color like red or pink.
Find the right size
Claw clips are pretty simple, but the one important thing to consider is the length and width of your matte claw clips. Here are the differences between three common sizes.
Large hair claw clips
A large hair clip is best for curly, textured, and voluminous hair. These clips open wide and have a longer length. You might also want a large clip if you're attempting a special style, like a french twist, where you have to condense a lot of hair into one clip.
Miniature claw clips
Mini claw clips are extremely comfortable to wear and offer a decent amount of grip and control, and the cool part is they often come in different shapes like butterfly hair clips or flowers.
Even if you have thick hair, you can still use many of these mini clips to separate your hair into small sections. For example, you could pull your front pieces up out of your face.
Regular claw clips
These kinds of clips are most common. They can style most types of hair and offer a firm hold.
Pay attention to the claw teeth
Pay attention to the space between the claw clip's teeth. Generally, narrow teeth are suitable for finer hair. Clips with wider teeth gaps are best for thick hair. Some teeth have rigid, pointed plastic which may be uncomfortable, especially compared to rounded plastic ends.
The Best Matte Claw Clips in Detail
Framar Matte Claw Clips
Pros
- Made from first-class plastic
- Anti-rust capabilities
- Holds hair snugly in place
Cons
- Can be difficult to open and close
Loved by customers for their superior quality and reliability, this collection from Framar comes in a pack of four matte claw clips and is designed with impressive workmanship. With its one-size-fits-all approach, these larger-sized clips are compatible with a variety of hair textures.
Light and super comfortable to wear, these matte claw clips won’t give you headaches. With the matte finish giving them a sleek, premium feel, the rubberized coating further enhances the clip’s anti-slip properties, ensuring it maintains a tight grip on your hair at all times.
Tocess Matte Claw Clips
Pros
- Made from acrylic plastic
- Lightweight design
- Strong metal spring
Cons
- Not suitable for long hair
Whether you need a clip for a fancy updo or long to keep your hair out of the way in the kitchen, the Tocess matte claw clips won’t let you down. With a whopping 21,000 Amazon reviews to support its favoritism, this is undoubtedly one of the highest-rated matte claw clips you can find online.
These matte claw clips are specially designed to be fully shatter-proof. Their non-slip, rubberized finish also provides a nice grip on both thicker and curly hair. The selection of muted colors and double clip styles makes this set as versatile as it is reliable.
Centstar Matte Claw Clips
Pros
- Made up of plastic with metal pins
- Waterproof design
- Broad range of colors
Cons
- Not ideal for thick hair
If you’re someone who likes to purchase sets of hair products that will last you some time, then this 12 pack from Centstar is the one for you! Coated with matte paint and designed to fit any hair texture, all of the claw clips included in this packaging have a different color.
So if you want to express your inner creative (or naturally bold with your color choices), you will be capable of matching each one with different outfits. These matte claw clips are also resistant to water and rust, ensuring their longevity and reliability.
Lolalet Matte Claw Clips
Pros
- Crafted from acrylic and metal
- 180-degree opening
- Reliable, non-slip design
Cons
- Some find them too small
If you prefer having more than just one style of matte claw clips, then the Lolalet clip collection is an excellent. Coming in a package of eight, you’ll receive a mix of traditional, patterned, and bolder color choices, allowing you to spice up your wardrobe instantly.
These matte claw clips have soft claws that are gentle on your scalp, along with powerful metal springs that can hold your hair in place effortlessly. This clip selection is elegant enough for special occasions, yet reliable enough for keeping your hair out of your face while cleaning, exercising, and putting on makeup.
Canitor Matte Claw Clips
Pros
- Acrylic resin and alloy build
- Interlocking teeth design
- Multiple classic color options
Cons
- Not ideal for fine hair
In the last spot of our deluxe listing, we have the brand-new and renovated version of the Canitor matte claw clips. This specific model is suitable for people that want to stand out from the crowd with a unique, banana-shaped claw clip. Available in a variety of colors like amber, black and khaki each of them is exceptionally stylish, so it’s pretty much up to your individual taste preferences.
As for durability, these matte claw clips are sturdily built and won’t break easily. This way, you will be able to wear them for an extended period of time without having to worry about any kind of issues. Whether you’re aiming for a chic style or just trying to beat the heat with a simple bun, this clip gets the job done in style.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can matte claw clips damage your hair?
A:Even though claw clips might look intimidating, you’d be surprised to hear that an elastic ponytail holder could be more damaging to your hair than anything else. In comparison to a matte claw clip (or any hair clip), both elastic and rubber bands can tug and pull at your hair. Over time, this can lead to effects like a hair loss. And in the case of tight bands, headaches too. Claw clips naturally avoid tension, instead they gather and hold hair together loosely.
-
Q: Should I buy a jumbo hair clip?
A:With hair clip sizes, there’s no right or wrong choice. If you have thick hair or extra long hair, a jumbo hair clip can be a great choice to keep your hair under control.
-
Q: Are matte claw clips trendy?
A:Absolutely! They’ve always been on-trend, but they seem to have gained a lot more traction lately thanks to social media trends and celebrity appearances. They’re convenient, inexpensive, and can add a stylish aesthetic to any distinctive look.
-
Q: Should I clean my matte claw clips?
A:Like anything else, matte claw clips should be wiped clean if they've been stained or gotten dirty. You should consider washing them at least once a month, and to clean all you really need to do is mix some lukewarm water with hand soap. From there, simply dampen your microfiber cloth and wipe the matte claw clips. By performing regular maintenance, you will extend the longevity of the claw clips and prevent bacteria buildup.
