If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Butterfly Hair Clips for the 90’s Revival
The butterfly clip trend from the 1990s, like other trends from that era, has finally returned. There are a whole lot more people still growing out their pandemic pixies and hair-breaking dye jobs from quarantine than we’d like to admit; which is why this is the perfect time for hair clips to come back into style. The hair accessory not only keeps your hair out of your face, but they also distract from curtain bangs gone wrong or any other hair-fail we gaslit ourselves into thinking we could do ourselves – and they do so in so many colors!
Butterfly clips, with their controlling grip, can help you decorate your hair while keeping it out of your face for a fashionable and functional appeal. In this post, we’ve reviewed the best butterfly hair clips of 2023 to provide you with endless hair styling options and a touch of nostalgia.
Style Guide: The Best Butterfly Hair Clips
Looking to lean into the 90's revival but without the tackiness of a 90's revival? We've got you covered. Read on to discover which clip is the best butterfly hair clip for your wardrobe - and for your hair!
Types of Butterfly Hair Clips
Butterfly hair clips come in three different sizes: small, mini and medium. They're not as significant as other claw clips because they're used mainly for hair decoration - but that doesn't mean they don't hold your hair back. They can be made from plastic, resin, or metal materials but which one is best for you will depend on your personal style, hair type, and desired look. For example, if you have coarse hair, you may want a metal clip as they tend to hold hair more securely. If you have a very 90's or Y2K personal style, you may prefer a resin or plastic clip for authenticity. And if you're going for an over-the-top decorative look like some TikTok makeup gurus, glittery clips may be for you.
How to Wear the Traditional Butterfly Clip
When thinking about butterfly clips in the 90's, most of our minds instantly wander to smaller, plastic butterfly clips that come in tons of colors and can even be bought in bulk, much like these clips from our list that we rated the best butterfly clips overall. There are countless ways to wear butterfly clips in general, but when styling this type of clip, it's easiest to style in one of two ways:
- Traditional 90's clip-back: this hairstyle is the epitome of 90's hair. While small butterfly clips like these don't hold as much hair as a claw clip, when clipping back small sections of hair like this, they do a great job of keeping your hair out of your face. This was my go-to style for growing out my bangs, and it works great for oily hair days too!
- Decorative add-ons: the fun thing about butterfly clips is that they make it so easy to add a little color and personal style to your outfit. Whether your hair is completely down, or even if it's up in space buns, adding butterfly clips make the look much more interesting, and with little effort on your part.
How to Style Cotton Butterfly Clips
Some butterfly hair clips have paper cotton wings attached to the alloy body. These are more of a "new-wave" butterfly clip, and are meant to look more realistic than the traditional butterfly clips shown above. While these clips are still durable, the closure is not like a claw clip but more like a barrette, so they are typically meant to act as more of a hair decoration than a functional clip. For this reason, the best way to style these clips is usually as a:
- Decorative add-on: these clips don't typically do all the heavy lifting like a claw butterfly clip would, but they certainly add pizzaz. My favorite way I've seen them styled is for weddings; wavy hair with boho braids really complement the bohemian nature of cotton butterfly clips.
The Best Butterfly Hair Clips if You Want to Stand Out
With so many different types of butterfly clips and so many ways to style them, you can easily come up with looks that no one else has done before. These butterfly clips have several different color and finish options available, for example:
- Gradient
- Gradient Jelly
- Sparkle
- Matte
- Neutral
So whether you're taking the 90's into 2023 by using neutral-colored butterfly clips, or you're clipping your hair up with sparkly butterflies for Halloweekend when you're off at school, there is a unique way to wear your butterfly clips. It's also worth noting that the hairstyle you wear under your butterfly clips could change your whole look too; butterfly clips look very boho in a braid, but elegant in a half up half down look. It's all about customization.
Most Common Hairstyles to Wear with Butterfly Clips
The same way that there are lots of different types of clips, there are also lots of styles you can wear with them. Here's a list you can reference for information:
- Braids: if you like to wear your hair in one big braid or two french braids on the sides of your head, dispersing butterfly clips throughout the braids can make for a fun and colorful look. You can do a similar look with any type of cornrows as well, whether you place the clips at the top of the braid closest to your scalp or throughout the ends.
- Curly Hair: people with curly hair might like to simply clip their bangs or front pieces out of their face, but they can also play around with securing twists or braids at the front of their hair. Butterfly clips also elevate the look of a curly updo.
- Bangs: While some people like to use butterfly clips to clip their bangs back, some people like to wear them to accessorize their bangs.
- Half Up: The classic nineties look is to clip back the front pieces of your hair with butterfly clips, but the more modern version of the look is to just clip back a couple pieces. It's also very common to leave out some face-framing pieces. And yes; these styles work on short hair too!
Comparing the Best Butterfly Hair Clips of 2023
Eaone Butterfly Hair Clip
Pros
- Features a durable construction
- Available in multiple colors
- Rust-resistant finish
Cons
- Some find them too small
The Eaone butterfly hair clip has a firm grip to keep sections of hair in place during daily styling. It's simple to open and ideal for enhancing your look in any situation. These clips consist of premium plastic that's rust-resistant while also being long-lasting. They come in gradient colors, jelly colors, transparent colors, and matte colors to accommodate your hair styling needs with various outfits. With their easy-to-open metal spring and high-quality non-slip material, these butterfly hair clips earned the top spot on our list.
Boao Butterfly Hair Clip
Pros
- Compliments a variety of hairstyles
- Has a sturdy frame
- Strong hair grip
Cons
- Wings are extra delicate
The Boao glitter butterfly clips are essential for any fashion-forward woman's hair wardrobe. Their creative design boasts vivid colors that add style and life to your hair. The butterfly’s body is made of alloy, while the wings are made of fabric to give a realistic butterfly effect. The wings feature extremely lightweight and durable fabric that does not damage easily. These butterfly clips come in various styles to match the needs of different occasions and outfits.
Bantoye Butterfly Hair Clip
Pros
- Available in assorted colors
- Has non-slip design
- Massive value pack
Cons
- Not ideal for big hair sections
The Bantoye butterfly hair clips come in a 100-piece pack of assorted colors, providing excellent value for money. You can use them to decorate small sections of your hair for special occasions that call for an extra splash of color. They're made of resin, a highly durable synthetic material that provides a sturdy finish. The resin material also provides a good grip on your hair for a secure fit. The jaws interlock well to keep hair in place and allow you to create your desired hairstyle.
Xiehe Butterfly Hair Clip
Pros
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Beautiful monarch wings
- Suitable for small hair sections
Cons
- Could be more sturdy
Because it comes in various beautiful colors, the Xiehe mini butterfly hair clip set goes with any outfit. These hair clips, designed in the shape of monarch butterfly wings, can add beauty to every type of hairstyle. They're made of high-quality plastic with a metallic spring to add a splash of color and a firm grip to your hair. They're guaranteed to make you stand out in a crowd, whether you use them to accentuate your braid or any other hair section.
Tiweio Butterfly Hair Clip
Pros
- Twelve gradient colors to choose from
- Has a sturdy body
- Made from non-slip material
Cons
- Not suitable for small hair sections
The Tiweio butterfly hair clips are made with high-quality resin and powdered pigment to achieve a pastel color finish. Pastel colors do not fade easily because they're bound with resin and are not harmful to one’s health. They have vibrant gradient colors that will complement any outfit. These elegantly designed hair clips are strong because the wings are joined by a metallic body. They have a 1.2-inch wide opening mouth to hold a big section of hair with ease.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are butterfly hair clips coming back in style?
A:Yes, like most popular fashion trends, butterfly clips are back in style in 2023. We've seen them on celebrities with all sorts of personal styles: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Meghan Thee Stallion just to name a few. They're essential to the 90's revival we've been seeing on the runway.
-
Q: How should adults use butterfly hair clips?
A:There are lots of ways to wear butterfly clips! Adults commonly use them in a more toned-down style, such as twists on the top of the head, adding them to braids, or to clip your bangs back. But they can be worn in whatever way suits your style best.
-
Q: How can I keep the butterfly hair clip intact in silky hair?
A:For silky hair, use a butterfly hair clip made of metallic material to give the hair a firm grip. It can also help to apply mousse or gel to the hair you're pinning back, or even securing it with a clear hair elastic first before putting the butterfly clip on top of it if you really don't want your hair to budge.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.