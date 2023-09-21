If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Combs for Wet Hair and Styling
Hairstyling is an art that requires proper tools and accessories. While you can’t have all the professional hairstyling tools at home, a comb is a crucial and inexpensive tool. Instead of a brush with boar or plastic bristles, a comb has plastic teeth in a line to detangle stubborn knots in your hair, create perfect parts, weave natural waves, and prepare your hair for updos and braids.
Since all combs and brushes aren’t created equal, you need to identify what your hair needs are. Depending on your requirements, you can find brushes in different shapes, sizes, and qualities, making it challenging to find the right one. So, to help you out a little, we’ve reviewed some of the top-rated combs of 2023 in detail. You can also find a comprehensive buyer’s guide to learn about comb differences and make a well-informed purchase.
Factors To Consider When Buying Hair Combs
A comb is a tool consisting of a toothed blade attached to a handle, used for untangling, cleaning, or styling hair. They have been used since prehistoric times, having been discovered in very early human settlements. Choosing the right one is crucial for your hair and scalp health. Since the market is saturated with plenty of seemingly great options, we’ve curated a brief buyer’s guide to help you learn what factors to consider when buying a comb for your hair.
Your hair type
The type of comb you choose should be based on your hair type. If you have thin, delicate hair, you’ll want to avoid options that are too rough or have wide teeth. On the other hand, for thick, coarse hair, you’ll want to steer clear away from combs that are too flimsy or have narrow teeth.
Size
You need a larger comb if you have long hair so that it can detangle more strands at once. Conversely, a smaller option will do the trick if you have short hair. There are also combs designed for specific hairstyles, such as those with curved teeth that work well for creating waves or curls.
Teeth shape and spacing
The teeth on a comb make a big difference in how well it works. Widely spaced teeth are great for detangling thick, coarse hair, while closely spaced teeth work better on thinner, more delicate hair. There are also brushes with different types of teeth, such as serrated or saw-toothed, which can help grip the hair and make detangling easier.
Durability
Durability is an essential factor to consider when choosing a comb. You want something that can withstand regular use, so choose a sturdy material, like wood, metal, or plastic. While all these materials are durable, they have different qualities. So, avoid getting flimsy or cheap materials, or they will break in no time.
What Are the Different Types of Combs?
All-purpose
As the name suggests, an all-purpose comb can be used for a variety of tasks such as detangling, styling, and general upkeep. These combs are suitable for all ages and genders. They usually have a sturdy design that works well with thick and thin hair. You can find these combs in different sizes to keep them on your vanity or in your purse.
Fine-toothed
Fine-toothed combs are great for styling your hair. These aren’t suitable for thick hair, as the fine teeth may tangle into your tresses. If you have thin and straight hair, fine-toothed combs are perfect. These combs get the job done if you want to style your hair with precision.
Wide-toothed
Wide-toothed combs can be used to style hair or distribute product evenly. Due to their widely spaced teeth, they can be used on curly or thick hair to detangle them while wet. These are also sturdier than fine-toothed combs so they won’t break within your thick strands.
Using a wide-toothed comb on thick and curly hair lets the hair retain its bounce. These combs have fine tips that massage the scalp and reduce hair loss.
Styling
Styling combs have narrower teeth and a pointed end. These combs are perfect for creating styles like updos and French braids.
Tail
Tail combs, or rat-tail combs, have a long, thin handle with teeth on one end. They are often used for creating tight hairstyles such as ponytails and buns. You can use the long stem for lifting and separating hair sections for creating more volume in hairstyles.
Teasing
Teasing combs have very fine teeth. They are designed to help you create volume and texture in your hair. They are also usually used in the notorious backcombing hairstyle.
Hybrid
A hybrid comb is one with fine teeth on one end and wide teeth on the other. It can either have both types of teeth on the same or opposite side of the comb. This type of hairstyling tool eliminates the need to carry multiple tools.
What Materials Are Combs Made From?
Plastic
Plastic combs are the most inexpensive type of comb on the market. They are also the most likely to break or bend, which can cause damage to your hair. If you have thicker, more unruly hair, you may want to consider a stronger material.
Metal
Metal combs are more durable than plastic combs, but they can be very harsh on your hair and scalp. You may want to avoid metal options if you have sensitive skin or thin, delicate hair.
Wood
Wood combs are the gentlest type of brush that doesn’t cause static in your hair. They are the most eco-friendly option in all of the materials. However, a wooden comb made with high-quality wood is relatively more expensive than all of the other options.
Which Combs Are Suitable for Which Hair Types?
Curly and frizzy hair
If you have curly or frizzy hair, look for combs specifically designed to tame your locks. Wide-toothed options are a good choice, as they can help detangle without causing too much friction. You might also want to try a brush with rounded teeth, as it can help smooth out your hair.
Damage-prone and thin hair
If you have fine or thin hair that is damage-prone, you’ll want to look for combs that are specifically designed to protect your strands. Smooth, rounded teeth are a good choice, as they are less likely to snag on your hair. Avoid options with very wide teeth, as these can cause your hair to appear thinner.
Long and straight hair
Detangling combs work well with long and straight hair. These brushes detangle your locks without breakage. If you want precision styling, you can also use a thin-toothed comb, but make sure you don’t use it for detangling your hair.
Coarse and thick hair
Special combs are designed for coarse and thick hair, because regular brushes usually break while detangling thick hair. These are often wide-toothed options, but those with rounded teeth also work well at taming coarse tresses.
Here Are the Best Combs of 2023
Ace Comb
Pros
- Flexible and durable teeth for everyday use
- Features wide and fine teeth
- Easily fits in a purse or pocket
Cons
- May not work for fine hair
Paul Mitchell Comb
Pros
- A minimalistic design and robust build
- Wide-toothed design for detangling
- Works well with all types of hair
Cons
- Some people may find it too big
AFT90 Comb
Pros
- Professional-grade materials
- Lightweight and static-free design
- Versatile product for personal and professional use
Cons
- May feel flimsy
Leinuosen Comb
Pros
- Great bulk package
- Perfect for traveling
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- May be flimsy
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I brush wet hair?
A:You shouldn’t brush your hair while it’s wet if you have straight hair, because it is more susceptible to breakage. So, it’s best to wait until it’s dry before styling straight hair. On the other hand, brushing curly hair when wet can reduce breakage.
-
Q: What are wide tooth combs used for?
A:Wide tooth combs are often used to detangle wet or curly hair without damaging it. They can also be used to style hair, such as creating loose waves or curls. They are suitable for thick and curly hair, allowing hair to flow through easily.
-
Q: Are metal combs better than plastic?
A:Metal combs are usually made from aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium, so they’re preferred for their durability. They are also better for the environment. Plastic options are gentler on the hair, readily available, and affordable. So, ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.
