The Best Combs for Wet Hair and Styling

Factors To Consider When Buying Hair Combs A comb is a tool consisting of a toothed blade attached to a handle, used for untangling, cleaning, or styling hair. They have been used since prehistoric times, having been discovered in very early human settlements. Choosing the right one is crucial for your hair and scalp health. Since the market is saturated with plenty of seemingly great options, we’ve curated a brief buyer’s guide to help you learn what factors to consider when buying a comb for your hair. Your hair type The type of comb you choose should be based on your hair type. If you have thin, delicate hair, you’ll want to avoid options that are too rough or have wide teeth. On the other hand, for thick, coarse hair, you’ll want to steer clear away from combs that are too flimsy or have narrow teeth. Size You need a larger comb if you have long hair so that it can detangle more strands at once. Conversely, a smaller option will do the trick if you have short hair. There are also combs designed for specific hairstyles, such as those with curved teeth that work well for creating waves or curls. Teeth shape and spacing The teeth on a comb make a big difference in how well it works. Widely spaced teeth are great for detangling thick, coarse hair, while closely spaced teeth work better on thinner, more delicate hair. There are also brushes with different types of teeth, such as serrated or saw-toothed, which can help grip the hair and make detangling easier. Durability Durability is an essential factor to consider when choosing a comb. You want something that can withstand regular use, so choose a sturdy material, like wood, metal, or plastic. While all these materials are durable, they have different qualities. So, avoid getting flimsy or cheap materials, or they will break in no time.

What Are the Different Types of Combs? All-purpose As the name suggests, an all-purpose comb can be used for a variety of tasks such as detangling, styling, and general upkeep. These combs are suitable for all ages and genders. They usually have a sturdy design that works well with thick and thin hair. You can find these combs in different sizes to keep them on your vanity or in your purse. Fine-toothed Fine-toothed combs are great for styling your hair. These aren’t suitable for thick hair, as the fine teeth may tangle into your tresses. If you have thin and straight hair, fine-toothed combs are perfect. These combs get the job done if you want to style your hair with precision. Wide-toothed Wide-toothed combs can be used to style hair or distribute product evenly. Due to their widely spaced teeth, they can be used on curly or thick hair to detangle them while wet. These are also sturdier than fine-toothed combs so they won’t break within your thick strands. Using a wide-toothed comb on thick and curly hair lets the hair retain its bounce. These combs have fine tips that massage the scalp and reduce hair loss. Styling Styling combs have narrower teeth and a pointed end. These combs are perfect for creating styles like updos and French braids. Tail Tail combs, or rat-tail combs, have a long, thin handle with teeth on one end. They are often used for creating tight hairstyles such as ponytails and buns. You can use the long stem for lifting and separating hair sections for creating more volume in hairstyles. Teasing Teasing combs have very fine teeth. They are designed to help you create volume and texture in your hair. They are also usually used in the notorious backcombing hairstyle. Hybrid A hybrid comb is one with fine teeth on one end and wide teeth on the other. It can either have both types of teeth on the same or opposite side of the comb. This type of hairstyling tool eliminates the need to carry multiple tools.

What Materials Are Combs Made From? Plastic Plastic combs are the most inexpensive type of comb on the market. They are also the most likely to break or bend, which can cause damage to your hair. If you have thicker, more unruly hair, you may want to consider a stronger material. Metal Metal combs are more durable than plastic combs, but they can be very harsh on your hair and scalp. You may want to avoid metal options if you have sensitive skin or thin, delicate hair. Wood Wood combs are the gentlest type of brush that doesn’t cause static in your hair. They are the most eco-friendly option in all of the materials. However, a wooden comb made with high-quality wood is relatively more expensive than all of the other options.