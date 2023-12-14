If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hair Brush of 2023
You may think the key to healthy hair is a good shampoo and conditioner, but that’s not true. Many people underestimate the importance of a good hair brush that doesn’t tear out hair and leaves a shine. Brushing your hair increases blood flow to the scalp, which makes roots strong. It encourages the creation of sebum, which makes the hair shiny and keeps it protected, and it removes product residue from your hair. This means that a good hair brush can make your hair cleaner, healthier, and shinier. Our favorite hair brush brands are Wet Brush, Conair, and Revlon. Read on for a comparison.
Buying The Best Hair Brush
Types of Hair Brushes
Detangler brush
Detangler brushes are designed for tangled, unruly hair. They tend to have wide-spaced and firm bristles that can easily brush through knots. These brushes are good for all hair types. So, whether you have curly hair or straight hair, a detangler brush will be equally effective. You can use them on both wet and dry hair, but trying to detangle hair when it’s wet may lead to breakage.
Wet brush
Although brushing wet hair may lead to breakage, some hair types, such as extremely curly hair, have to be brushed when wet. These brushes are specifically designed for use on damp hair, and they don’t cause the damage that you would expect from a regular hair brush. This is because their bristles are extra-soft and extremely gentle on the hair.
Thermal brush
Many of us style our hair occasionally, which is exactly what thermal hair brushes are for. They’re made of materials like ceramic or titanium and conduct heat. More specifically, they’re designed to be used when blow drying hair and are usually found in hair salons. Thermal brushes can either be round shaped or paddle shaped.
Consider This Before Buying a Hair Brush
Hair type
One hair brush does not suit all hair types, which is why it’s important to buy a brush that’s designed specifically for your hair type. If you have thick and curly hair that is prone to knots, you should buy a hair brush that has nylon bristles. If you have thin or aging hair, a brush with boar bristles may be the best for you.
Brush shape
If you have long hair and prefer straight hairstyles, paddle brushes are your answer. On the other hand, round or circular brushes help add curls and volume to your hair. It’s important to know that not all hair brushes serve the same purpose and a little research goes a long way.
Brush handle
If you think the handle of the brush makes no difference at all, think again. Hair brushes are not only used to detangle, but they’re also important companions when styling. This is exactly why you should buy a hair brush whose handle has a comfortable grip and does not cause strains when held for long periods. To ensure this, we suggest you read through the reviews by previous customers.
How to Clean a Hair Brush
Your hair brush is a habitat for the residue of old hair products and dead skin cells. This is exactly why you need to keep it clean. But if you’re not sure how to go about cleaning your hair brush, we’ve noted down the steps for you.
Remove hair in bristles
All the hair you shed gets collected in your hair brush. The first thing to do before cleaning a brush is remove the hair. You can do this with the help of any pointy object, or even just a comb. To clean the hair brush more thoroughly, consider using an old toothbrush. Moisten the toothbrush with soap and water and scrub the bristles from bottom to top.
Use warm water and shampoo
To wash your hair brush, submerge it in a bowl of warm water with a few drops of shampoo and soak it for three to five minutes. Another tip is to add two tablespoons of baking powder to help clean your hair brush even better.
Let it dry
After cleaning your hair brush, rinse it, and leave it to dry. We recommend keeping it on top of a clean cloth or towel with the bristles facing down.
The Best Hair Brushes
UrTheOne Hair Brush
Pros
- Includes a wide tooth comb for parting
- Perfect for straightening hair
- Cleans hair and adds shine
Cons
- May collect dust
Whether you have thick hair with relentless frizz or curly hair with those stubborn knots, the UrTheOne hair brush is a great option for both. Made with boar bristles, this hair brush also has nylon pins that let it penetrate through all types of hair. Not only does this hair brush remove frizz and knots, but it’s also a great option for styling.
If you’re one of those people who straightens their hair regularly, this brush will make the job easier and quicker. Plus, it comes with a wide tooth comb that is perfect for detangling, backcombing, and parting. To make the best use of this hair brush, avoid brushing your hair when it’s wet or while using mousses and hairsprays.
The reason we’ve chosen this pick as our favorite is because it gives you silky, frizz-free, and tangle-free hair without any pain, and it makes your hair smoother to brush through.
Wet Brush Hair Brush
Pros
- Removes knots easily
- Affordable, high-quality option
- Comes in many colors and patterns
Cons
- The bristles may bend
Have you ever felt the pain that comes with getting rid of those dreaded knots? If so, the Wet Brush hair brush is the perfect option for you. This brush detangles wet hair without causing any breakage, snapping, or pain. Because it's excellent at detangling, it requires less effort than with a normal hair brush. Plus, it works just as well for curly hair without causing any damage.
Along with fighting knots, this hair brush is great at reducing frizz. It’s light, sturdy, and it promises smooth hair all while being very affordable. Coming in a variety of colors and patterns, you’re sure to find the brush that matches your personal style. Whether you’re buying this hair brush for yourself or someone you care about, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.
Conair Hair Brush
Pros
- Features a rounded body
- Perfect for styling and blowouts
- Comes in three bright colors
Cons
- May create static
At an extremely reasonable price, the Conair hair brush is one of the finest options on the marker. Whether you’re looking for a brush that detangles hair easily or one that’s perfect for styling, this hair brush can do it all. With a rubber handle that makes it easy to grip and ball-tipped bristles that glide through your hair smoothly, this brush has an amazing design all while coming in at an affordable price.
While this brand offers many brush options for specific hair lengths, styling, and traveling, this is an all-purpose hair brush. Thanks to its slightly rounded body, it's great for styling. Use it for daily use or to get a perfect blowout. Plus, it comes in three colors—blue, berry, and pink—so you can choose the one that suits your aesthetics best.
Bestool Hair Brush
Pros
- Comes with travel case and cleaning brush
- Environment-friendly and cruelty-free
- Massages scalp and distributes hair oils
Cons
- A bit pricey
While you may find the Bestool hair brush slightly pricey, it’s well worth every dollar. With flexible nylon pins for pain-free detangling and boar bristles for smooth, frizz-free hair, it leaves your hair and scalp feeling extremely healthy. Because the handle is made from bamboo and it’s not tested on animals, it is environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free.
This hair brush massages your scalp, evenly distributes hair oils to make your hair smooth, and detangles without pain. It’s extremely important to keep your brush clean, which makes this pick an even better option since it comes with an included travel bag and brush cleaner. When it’s not in use, the bag prevents the brush from gathering dirt and the brush cleaner makes it easier to keep the brush free of dirt, hair, and oils.
Revlon Hair Brush
Pros
- Great for curly hair
- Gets rid of knots easily
- Rubber handle is comfortable to hold
Cons
- Bristles may break overtime
The Revlon hair brush is another affordable and effective pick for tangle-free and smooth hair. If you’re looking for a normal option for daily use within a budget, consider purchasing this one. The rubber handle is comfortable to hold and the bristles are spaced widely. This lets you get rid of those stubborn knots without any pain or hair damage and makes the brush very easy to clean.
Because of the cushioned pad, this hair brush is also extremely pleasant to use as it has the ability to nicely massage your scalp. Plus, if you have curly hair, this is an ideal option that won’t pull your hair and your hair won’t get caught in the brush. This brush also comes in three unique colors—berry, black, and red—to suit a variety of styles.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are combs or brushes better?
A:Generally, both combs and hair brushes can be used to detangle hair. When it comes to wet hair, combs are a safer option as they may be able to get rid of the knots more easily without causing breakage. Hair brushes can be more aggressive at detangling wet hair. Still, hair brushes are ideal for spreading natural oils throughout your hair and massaging the scalp.
-
Q: Is it okay to brush hair frequently?
A:You shouldn’t brush your hair daily since doing so can cause hair loss. We recommend brushing your hair three to four times a week.
-
Q: Do boar bristle brushes damage hair?
A:Boar bristle brushes do not damage hair, in fact they can make your hair healthier and shinier. This is because they’re great at spreading hair oils, such as sebum, evenly and can detangle hair without causing breakage. Plus, they can also reduce the static electricity in your hair.
