Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Hair Dryer Brush for Fast and Easy Styling

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Drying and styling your hair often seems like a hassle, especially after a shower. It becomes even more frustrating when you run late for a meeting or a gathering, as the process is quite time-consuming. But, it no longer has to be, as a hair dryer brush can combine two tedious tasks into one.

A hair dryer brush lets you dry your hair quickly and easily so you can stay on schedule. The brush can be used in various ways — you can use it to gently brush through the ends of your hair or to smooth down flyaways or waves. It also works well on wet hair to prevent damage from heat-styling products like flat irons and curling irons. And, if your hair is prone to tangling when wet, a hair dryer brush can help. To that end, we’ve reviewed some of the most amazing hair dryer brush options of 2023 for your convenience.