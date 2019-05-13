Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Diversity, Skin Care and How She and Nick Unwind

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is using her mega star power to get the world talking about diversity — and we are here for it.

On Wednesday, May 8, skin brand Obagi announced it’s partnering with the actress for the new campaign Skinclusion — an initiative to celebrate and promote diversity. Us Weekly got to talk with the A-lister at the launch event, discussing everything from inclusivity in the beauty industry to her skin care regimen to her wind-down routine with hubby Nick Jonas.

It’s clear inclusivity is a topic the Indian beauty is passionate about — and partly because it’s personal. She explains at many points in her career and life, she didn’t feel included, either because she was an ambitious woman or because of her heritage.

“Inclusivity is something we’re all talking about but not doing enough about,” she tells Us. “And I like to be able to walk the talk.” That’s why she chose to partner with Obagi — she says that while most skin care companies only test their products on three skin tones, the brand has tested on six since they started their clinical research 30 years ago. “They were on the forefront of inclusive,” she explains. “They just didn’t talk about it.”

She acknowledges that there has been some improvement among brands recently. “Because of the conversation there’s a pressure on companies, movies, studios to have diversity as part of the optics,” she says. “But where it needs to change is to have diversity in thought.”

How to ensure that? She says by companies asking themselves, “‘What do the offices look like? What do the decision-makers look like? What do the people actually creating the beauty products look like?'” Because it isn’t just about being diverse visibly, she points out it’s also important that the people who make up these companies come from different background, ethnicities and genders.

Along with diversity, skin care is another point of interest for the Bollywood star. As the daughter of two physicians, she said she’s very particular and aware of what she’s putting on her body. Plus, her job makes a flawless complexion a must-have. “Being an actor my face is blown up to 70 mm HD. You see everything, so it better be good skin.”

With that being said, she keeps her regimen quite simple, using a cleanser, serum, moisturizer and eye cream from Obagi’s Professional-C line every day, swapping in a toner every other. Then for her morning adds in a sunscreen with SPF 30. If she’s spending the day on the beach though, that number is much, much higher. “I love the sun,” she admits.

Another thing she seems to truly love is unwinding after a long, busy day. This includes grabbing drinks and dinner with girlfriends or staying in with the husband. “My favorite, favorite thing is to come back home and just him and I sit, watch TV, have a glass of wine and talk about our day and just brief each other on what we’re doing,” she says. “We have such independent careers, which [are] moving at such a fast pace, we don’t have time to catch up.” She adds: “I used to do it alone and now I do it with him. It’s just amazing.”

