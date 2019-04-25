How Sarah Hyland Learned to Love Her Body — Through Body Wash

Sarah Hyland is one strong beauty. Now she’s showing the world with Olay’s #SkinTransformed campaign.

In celebration of Olay Ribbons Body Wash the company is also launching a waterproof photography bath book filled with beautiful images and essays by six inspirational women about their body journeys. To accompany this empowering message, Olay challenged the women to a Body Wash Challenge for two weeks to reveal their most moisturized and beautiful skin with the new formula.

Celeb Stylist Karla Welch and Instagram Poet Cleo Wade Teamed Up With Express for an Empowering T-Shirt Line

Stylish got to catch up with the Modern Family star earlier this month to discuss the launch and everything from self care to skin care.

“The past four months have been difficult for me due to injuries and health things and then an overload of work,” she told Us. “So skin care is a huge step into acceptance and feeling confident. And also fitness.” However, due to her health she hadn’t been able to workout, something that she expresses was quite difficult for her to manage.

That’s one of the reasons she was excited to start the Body Wash Challenge. She said she was looking forward to seeing how an improvement in her skin might help her mentally as well as physically. “I think there’s a huge correlation mental, emotional and physical reality,” she said. “They’re all puppet strings connected.”

Chloe Grace Moretz Tells Us Why She Continues to Promote Bare-Skin Beauty and Positivity

So she focuses on skin care at least once a day, “if not twice.” What does that entail exactly? Along with a hydrating body wash, the brunette beauty relies heavily on good face products.

On her way to work, she’ll use a Joanna Vargas face mask with refrigerated eye patches. When she’s traveling she’ll even pack her Nurse Jamie UpLift Messaging Beauty Roller to roll over the sheet mask 30 minutes before the plane lands. This extra step ensures that pores soak up as much serum and moisture as possible after such a dehydrating flight.

Now that her skin is “looking amazing” she said she’s been feeling much more confident in who she is. But she still needs a good wind down every now and again, which she does either by turning on Netflix and cuddling up with her dog or boyfriend Wells Adams (it doesn’t matter which one, “whoever is closest,” she says) or taking a nice, long bath.

Celine Dion, L’Oreal Paris’ Newest Spokesmodel, Spills Her Surprising Self-Care Regimen

“If I’m not feeling it and I had rough day or a rough week, baths are amazing,” she said. Accompanying her in the tub are crystals, candles and maybe even a glass of wine, “if you really need it.” Then she just sits and soaks. “Let all the negativity of the day, week or months, year go down the drain.”

Now that she’s learning to take care of herself mentally, she’s started accepting herself physically. “My body changes a lot and it takes a while because self love is hard work,” she said. “I need to be able to accept it and find a way to have that confidence and to show that self love to others.”

With this new campaign, she’s hoping to teach other women the same things she’s come to learn.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!