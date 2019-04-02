She’s worth it! Songstress extraordinaire and style icon Celine Dion is about to embark on a world tour and work on new music… but that’s not all she’s got up her sartorial sleeve: The 51-year-old chanteuse was just announced as a spokesmodel for L’Oreal Paris, joining the likes of Eva Longoria, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Aja Naomi King, as well as icon Helen Mirren to represent the brand globally.

“It’s a miracle,” Dion exclaimed at an exclusive press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she is finishing up her residency at Caesars Palace (after nearly 1,100 shows since 2003!) “L’Oreal Paris has been the biggest brand in the world for over 100 years,” she says, “and to think, after years of being bullied at school, I was very, very skinny, that I would be asked at 50, 51 years old to become an ambassador… it’s a miracle!”

Indeed, the Canadian mother of three (son René-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twin boys Eddy and Nelson) believes the brand has fueled the power of beauty, helping women feel more confident and powerful. With its slogan “because I’m worth it”, L’Oreal has given a voice to women around the world, she says. “Maybe you’re not out there on stage, or out there on TV, but we all have a voice. Because we are worth it. We have dreams.” And feeling good about how you look is not just a feeling, she says. “Feeling beautiful makes you feel strong. And feeling strong makes you succeed.”

Strength may just be the My Heart Will Go On singer’s hidden superpower. Embarking on this partnership with L’Oreal marks a new beginning for Dion, who has been reinventing herself after suffering the loss of her husband René Angélil in January of 2016. “For the last couple of years, I feel like I’ve grown in a very strong and happy way. Through dance, through friendship, through my team, through motherhood.”

How has her self-care routine changed as her life’s evolved? The self-described “dramatic” turned to ballet as a way to reduce stress and do something for herself in her little downtime. “I decided, when I met Pepe [Muñoz, her dancer, trainer, stylist and frequent companion], that maybe it’s a sign.” Ballet is “so romantic, dramatic, sensual, it’s like a dream,” she says. “And so hard. I don’t want to do something that’s easy.” So after each show at Caesars Palace (the last one will be June 8), Dion goes out the doors and down the corridor and meets Pepe and Naomi, a former dancer from the show and “we stretch and we do the barre, we kind of improv. I do this four times a week. I’m working hard, but I like to move!” Dion exclaims.

