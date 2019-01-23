Celine Dion came very close to slipping out of her dress while she sat front row at Alexandre Vauthier show for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, January 22. But thanks to her backup dancer and rumored love Pepe Muñoz the icon was saved from a major wardrobe malfunction.

The Canadian singer stunned in a formal black number with a plunging slit down the middle of her chest as well as up her leg. As gorgeous as they looked on her slim figure, these precautious details made a wardrobe malfunction seem almost inevitable. After all, if it weren’t for her maybe-beau, her breast might have easily slipped out of the neckline, revealing a little bit more than she had intended to.

As the two sat to be photographed before the show started, the dancer leaned over to pull the center slit of her dress in. Crisis averted!

The singer paired her glitzy dress with some major bling in the form of dangling diamond earrings and a statement ring on her pointer finger. She wore a smoldering silver smokey eye and her hair in a ballerina bun so to show off her gorgeous jewels.

After the “My Heart Will Go On” singer avoided the oopsy, she smiled and seemed to thank Muñoz. He returned her gesture by snuggling up to her shoulder.

Dion has been spotted at multiple Paris Fashion Week shows, including Valentino and Giorgio Armani Privé. To Armani’s, she wore a black and white pantsuit with an oversized bow tie. For Valentino, she wore a multi-tonal beige outfit with a dark red bag and shoes.

These influx of appearances have only further cemented her role as an elegant style icon.

