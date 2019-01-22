While every Fashion Week has its charm, there is nothing quite like the opulence and glamour of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. With the spring-summer 2019 presentations — ahem, spectaculars — currently underway in the City of Lights, stars are out in style to take in the fashionable sights.

Dior kicked things off under the Big Top on Monday, January 21, with a very stylish circus — literally. Celebs like Rachel Brosnahan, Felicity Jones and Karlie Kloss looked lovely as they viewed Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest whimsical collection (complete with glittery swim caps!) and acrobatic performances. Chanel, meanwhile, turned the snowy streets of Paris into a sunny Mediterranean garden on Tuesday, January 22, with stars like Kristen Stewart and Tilda Swinton putting their own spin of the fashion house’s iconic tweeds.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrity front row and street style looks from Paris Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture Fashion Week!