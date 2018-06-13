Called out! Ryan Reynolds clapped back at Kanye West after the rapper subtly implied that the Deadpool films copied his music.

“I love both Deadpool movies… I heard tracks in that sound familiar to mine,” West, 41, tweeted on Tuesday, June 12. “Bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool…”

Reynolds, 41, then took matters into his own hands by seemingly throwing back the shade. “Agree,” he replied to West’s initial tweet on Tuesday. “I’m having a word with Celine Dion.”

Dion’s new song, “Ashes,” was featured in the franchise’s sequel, which premiered in May. The beloved Canadian crooner, 50, then got involved in the Twitter quarrel and made light of the situation.

“Hmm, ‘Ashes (Yeezy Remix)’ does have a nice ring to it,” she joked on Tuesday, reposting Reynolds’ response to West.

The Adidas designer later backtracked, complimenting the franchise for their dynamic cinematography. “Your guys writing and approach is so innovative… I love how you guys break the 4th wall,” West added. “Thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time.”

Reynolds’ iconic character turned heads in the “Ashes” music video, which dropped in May. The ranchy mercenary graced the stage in a pair of stilettos as Dion crooned the first track she’s released in two years.

The superhero flick is known for it’s candid industry references. Reynolds, who poked fun at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the second flick, exclusively told Us Weekly that he gave the Australian actor a head’s up.

“One person I definitely talked to was Hugh before I threw him over the coals,” said the Green Lantern actor in May. “He’s bigger than me so I for sure let him know we’d be making fun of him a little, but I love him. I’m really trying to see a Wolverine and Deadpool movie.”

Jackman aside, Deadpool 2 also featured Taylor Swift’s cats and a blink-and-you-miss-it Brad Pitt cameo as an invisible member of Reynolds’ team, X Force.

