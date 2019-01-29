Celine Dion Hits Back at Thin-Shamers: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Céline Dion has no patience for criticism of her recent weight loss, telling haters to back off.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it,” the 50-year-old said an interview with The Sun.

She continued: “Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

The five-time Grammy winner is also unbothered by any flak she’s getting for her recent style statements. “I’m doing this for me,” she said of the bold looks. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

Now, as she nears the end of her Vegas residency this June, Dion is looking forward to wherever life takes her next. “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now, and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it,” she said. “It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me.”

Fans have already seen hints about the Canadian pop star’s next chapter. Dion released a unisex children’s clothing line called Celinununu in November 2018, for example. Two months prior, she tweeted that she was “back in the studio” and “excited about recording some great new tunes.”

Meanwhile, Dion also told The Sun she’s single, no matter what anyone thinks of her close bond to backup dancer Pepe Muñoz. “We’re friends,” she said of the 34-year-old. “We’re best friends.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s husband and former manager, René Angélil, died at age 73 in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion shared three children: son René-Charles, 18, and twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 8.

