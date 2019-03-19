Get ready to laugh so hard you glow thanks to James Corden and Chloe Grace Moretz in SK-II’s Bare Skin Chat web series.

On March 19, the Carpool Karaoke comedian and the 22-year-old actress announced their new campaign with the luxury skincare brand and their #BareSkinProject. And while the episode doesn’t drop until March 25, the brand shared with Us a little inside scoop on what’s to come with this trailer along with info on the first episode.

What we know about the premiere: The episode starts when the Late Late Show host shows up in Moretz’s bathroom to learn her skincare secrets. Having already taken the Bare Skin challenge (when she was photographed makeup-free), the blonde beauty decides to be his skin coach. From there, the two carry on in closed-door antics such as tap dancing, facial bubble baths and making ASMR videos.

Promoting the iconic Pitera Essence, Corden gives the “miracle water” a try which results in a final twist. We won’t spoil it but like most things the British comedian does, it’s hilarious.

While the charming description alone has us excited to check it out, the trailer also gives us a good glimpse at what we can expect. “James feel my face,” Moretz says at the start. “Wow, that’s incredible.” During a clip of them making ASMR, Moretz whispers, “Can I just say this is bizarre,” as Corden rubs a brush’s bristles.

“I laughed so much on the Bare Skin Chat set and I feel the audience is going to have a ball with this,” Moretz told Us in a statement. “Sometimes you want to take skincare less seriously, it shouldn’t be so complicated you know.”

Along with Moretz and Corden, other people featured in the teaser and later episodes include Naomi Watanabe, a popular Japanese comedian also known as “The Japanese Beyonce,” is featured in an episode as well as award-winning Japanese actress Kasumi Arimura.

To see the full-length video, check it out on SK-II’s Youtube channel on March 25. You will not be disappointed.

