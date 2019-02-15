By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand

As Parks and Recreation so eloquently told us: it’s important to treat yo’ self. There are lots of ways to do it but one seriously great way to indulge is through the beauty of skin care, a category packed with supped-up ingredients that are as decadent as they are effective.

Take gold, for instance. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory it can calm redness, reduce acne and protect against free radical damage. Then there’s pearl which doesn’t just provide a brightening boost but also promotes elasticity and accelerates collagen production for seriously youthful results. And that a bougie dinner party staple caviar also has topical benefits such as slowing down signs of aging.

When you think something feels expensive, you typically think silky smooth. But it’s more than just a beautiful feeling during application. Silk extract has also been shown to provide hydration and reduce inflammation. Then last, but certainly not least, is the most extravagant flower of them all: rose. Besides just its lovely aroma, rose is moisturizing, toning and soothing, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.

But here’s the kicker: You don’t always have to break the bank to get in on these exciting and beneficial ingredients. Sure, some products formulated with them cost a pretty penny (sometimes even more), but there are actually tons of affordable options that allow you to indulge while you save. Or you can also just splurge because you deserve it.

So from pearl-infused moisturizers to caviar-filled masks, keep scrolling to see all the splurge and save options for these luxury skin care ingredients.