The first few videos in SK-II’s super funny #BareSkinChat series with Chloe Grace Moretz and James Corden have had Us laughing for days. Now in honor of the fourth video dropping today, we got to chat a bit with the glowing woman of the hour herself to talk skin care, beauty and being comfortable in your own skin.

Moretz may be an A-list actress with red carpets and premieres to attend but when it comes to her day-to-day beauty, she’s super low maintenance. “I spend so much of my time wearing makeup on set any minute I had off I tried to be as bare skin as possible.”

She goes on to say this probably stems from her upbringing. “I grew up with four brothers and they were in and out of the bathroom and out the house in 15 minutes,” she told Us. “So I always had had shortcuts to feel comfortable enough to go outside.” As hard as this is for a young woman, it was made even more difficult by her struggle with cystic acne.

“Its hard when you live in a world where you’re expected to cover your face. It’s great now though that we can talk about skin care instead of covering up.”

The star has been promoting this bare-skin positivity with SK-II for almost a year now. Back in June 2018, the If I Stay star posed completely makeup free for the #BareSkinProject. “It felt like a badge of honor for myself to be able to go bare skin to see what that feels like in front of the camera,” she said. “It’s just you and yourself. There’s nothing to hide behind.” If we had skin like hers, we wouldn’t feel the need to hide behind anything either.

So how does she keep her skin so radiant and beautiful? Just two things: olive oil and SK-II Pitera Essence. “I like to keep it as simple as possible,” she said. “The least amount of add ons the better.”

She explained it’s the olive oil that keeps her skin’s natural oil production balanced which helped clear up and prevent breakouts. As for the Pitera Essence, she said it helps her lock in moisture while also providing a nice barrier for outside pollutants.

Even though she loves spending days off makeup-free, she has a minimal (and we mean, super minimal) makeup routine that consists of eyebrow gel and mascara. “I always like my eyebrows to be, like, pretty good.”

Minimal makeup or not, the Greta actress looks gorgeous throughout the SK-II series. “It was just really, really fun.” To get in on the banter, you can watch the latest #BareSkinChat episode “You Think You Can Pat,” on YouTube today, April 8.

“I hope that people see how much fun we had doing it and it encourages them to bare their skin —like they don’t have to hide behind coverage or makeup.”

