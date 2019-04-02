Meghan Markle continues to impress as a down-to-earth duchess with a serious sense of style and beauty. After all — taking cue from Kate Middleton — she does her own makeup!

The two have been rumored to have at times a somewhat competitive relationship, so one might guess that Markle has become a makeup DIY-er in an effort not to seem fussier than her sister-in-law, but, according to a source Middleton’s influence has nothing to do with the former Suit star’s makeup routine.

Meghan Markle’s Wedding Florist Philippa Craddock Launches a Second Round of Faux-Flower Hair Crowns and Clip Accessories

“She just likes doing her own makeup. [It has] nothing to do with Kate,” a source tells Us. “Meghan has her makeup done for some special occasions but likes to do it herself.”

If it had been the case, it wouldn’t be the first thing the Duchess of Sussex picked up from Duchess of Cambridge. Over the past few months, the soon-to-be-mother has been spotted in lots of monochromatic looks that closely mimick past ensembles of Middleton’s. Coincidence? Maybe.

From Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian, A-Listers Just Cannot Get Enough Of Bio Oil

Fans first caught wind of Prince Harry‘s wife doing her own makeup while she toured Ireland back in July 2018. Her makeup artist and long-time friend Daniel Martin posted a snap of her complimenting her makeup. “Can we say my love Meghan Markle looking chic in Dior today!” he wrote. When one follower asked about the look, Martin replied that she did it all herself. “I didn’t but she’s so good herself, right!?” he commented before replying to another fan, “She did her make-up herself for this.”

It was on that same Ireland visit that she had a mini fashion slip-up that was so relatable we couldn’t help but smile. On July 10, she stepped out in a stunning emerald green Givenchy dress to meet the Irish prime minister along with a $645 Strathberry tote bag with the plastic protective coverings still on the metal hardware.

She may be royal, but she’s certainly also just like Us when we’re eager to wear something new.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!