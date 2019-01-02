Starting 2019 fresh! Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate put any animosity between them to bed over the holidays — and Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t be happier. “She’d reached her limit with all the drama,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

Reports surfaced in November that Meghan, 37, and Kate, 36, were at odds after the Suits alum and Prince Harry decided to move from London to Windsor, which is further away from Kate and Prince William’s home in Kensington Palace. However, after spending Christmas together at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, the sister-in-laws managed to work through their issues.

“Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” the source explains.

For more on Meghan and Kate’s relationship — including what really caused the tension between them to begin with — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!