Meghan Markle may be a member of the royal family now, but she’s still as down to earth as she was prior to marrying Prince Harry. The proof: not only does she forget to take the protective covers off the hardware on her handbags, but in spite of having access to the best makeup pros in the biz, Markle has been doing her own makeup for her official appearances at the RAF Anniversary and Royal Trip to Ireland.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin, Markle bestie and creator of her now iconic wedding day look posted a snapshot of the newly-minted Duchess to Instagram with the caption, “Can we say my love Meghan Markle looking chic in Dior today!” prompting tons of comments from his followers about how good her makeup looked. And that’s where the fun started. One follower remarked, “Loved her old makeup look and love the new look too! What is it it? Seems slightly muted than before and it photographs great!” To which Martin replied, “’I didn’t [do the make-up] but she’s so good herself, right!?’, before replying to another fan: ‘She did her make-up herself for this.”

As it happens, these skills with a makeup brush are a family trait (by marriage at least). Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton famously did her own makeup for her wedding to Prince William in 2011 after receiving four private tutorials from makeup artist Arabella Preston.

Markle has been somewhat of a beauty guru ever since her pre-royal days on Suits, something that she has clearly carried over into her understated and clean aesthetic as a Duchess. In 2014 she revealed just how low-maintenance she is by revealing her “five minute face” to Allure magazine, explaining that she relied on YSL Touche Eclat, curled lashes, mascara, chapstick and a little bit of blush to get glam in a snap.

