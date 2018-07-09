Pippa Middleton, like her sister Kate Middleton before her, is killing the maternity style game. The royal-adjacent is currently pregnant with her first child with husband, James Matthews, and is looking the part of a glowing mom to be.

From Pippa’s soft green fit-and-flare dress that she wore to see Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry (which debuted her bump despite not confirming the pregnancy until June 7), to the white eyelet frock that she festively wore as a Wimbledon spectator, see the most versatile and fabulous Pippa Middleton pregnancy fashion moments up to her rumored October 2018 due date here!