Life as a royal may be more relatable than you think! Duchess Meghan and hubby Prince Harry are currently on their first international trip together as a married couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Dublin City Airport on Tuesday, July 10, for their two-day visit to the city. And you better believe the Suits alum is pulling out all of the stops when it comes to her fashion choices on this trip. But in the whirlwind a minor fashion blunder was spotted: The Duchess forgot to take the plastic wrap off the bottom of her Strathberry bag!

It’s not a surprise that in the midst of her multiple engagements and outfit changes that the Duchess may have accidentally left the plastic stud protectors on the bottom of her Strathberry tote ($645, strathberry.com) during her second of three looks she sported that day. She started the tour off in an A-line navy bespoke Dior dress completing her look with a Stephan Jones hat and white pumps to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the British Royal Air Force. Her second look was an emerald-green Givenchy ensemble with a tan-colored Strathberry satchel to meet the Irish prime minister. Her third? An elegant black Emilia Wickstead dress.

Forgetting such a minor detail when your day is packed with appointments is completely relatable — royal or not. Another “she’s just like us” element here: she sticks to her go-to brands! This isn’t the first time the Royal stepped out with a Strathberry in hand she has previously worn the brand to two previous official appearances: a burgundy midi tote last December in Nottingham and the East/West Mini cross body bag in February during her visit to Edinburgh.

There are other ways her down to Earth nature has been sneaking into her fashion game as well. For example, she shops for jewelry like the rest of Us! Jewelry designer Adina Reyter exclusively told Stylish that “When you’re a royal, you can’t accept gifts. So she actually bought them retail and we only found out when we saw it. And if you still aren’t convinced that Meghan may be the most relatable royal yet, just remember she re-wore her wedding reception Aquazzura shoes two months after her nuptials, this time as a wedding attendee to Celia McCorquodale (Princess Diana’s niece) and George Woodhouse’s big day.

