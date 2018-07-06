Meghan Markle may now be a member of the royal family, but she still stays true to her relatable fashion roots. The Duchess of Sussex’s go-to jewelry designer, Adina Reyter, whose pieces the newlywed wore on March 11 and July 5, sat down with Stylish to break down her “impeccable” style.

“She can really do no wrong in my eyes. She looks really unbelievable and I think she looked great before, but it’s a little more refined now, but just super classy,” Reyter said on Thursday, July 5. “I just think she looks outstanding.”

Reyter prides herself on designing pieces for “real women” with busy and fulfilling lives. “Your jewelry just has to make sense if you’re going to invest money in it and that’s really how I think,” she explained. “The minute [Meghan and Prince Harry] started dating, I came into my office and I said to everybody, ‘We have got to get jewelry to this woman! She is our customer.’ She’s relatable and she’s beautiful.”

However, the newly minted royal fell in love with Retyer’s pieces all on her own, and may have even picked up her favorite 3 Diamond Amigos Curve Posts earrings through the online store Shopbop. How does Reyter know? “When you’re a royal, you can’t accept gifts. So she actually bought them retail and we only found out when we saw it. “

“Just the fact that a [royal] is wearing our jewelry is really an incredible moment. I think it gives us validation too that what we are doing is right. That with everyday fine jewelry, we’re onto something,” Reyter gushed. “I think a lot of people don’t want to wear a heavy earring. They want something that’s comfortable, that they can live in, that they can wear to an event that a duchess would go to, to the park or to dinner. So I think again, [she] brings in that relatability … It’s so exciting because she wears them again and again and that’s the whole point of our jewelry.”

Markle devotees can shop Reyter’s line fit for a princess at Bloomingdales, Intermix, Shopbop, boutiques and more!

