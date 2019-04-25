Amy Schumer has always been a self-deprecating jokester, but when it comes down to it, there are a few things she’s passionate about. This time it’s clean beauty.

The comedian teamed up with Beautycounter after falling in love with their products during her pregnancy. In a new promotional video with the brand, she discussed why she turned to cleaner picks with friend and Beautycounter consultant Shea.

“Now, that it wasn’t just me taking care of my dirtbag self, there’s also a baby living in me. I should be conscious of the products I’m using,” she said.

Besides looking for better-for-you ingredients, there was something else she had to change in her beauty routine when she became pregnant. When showing off the brand’s baby line, Shea mentioned that they are not scented, which the soon-to-be mom said is a key factor for her current body care lineup.

“I love [nonscented products]. Especially being pregnant and puking so much, a smell would just set me right off,” she explained.

“We believe our story is best told person to person, so we were thrilled to hear that Amy learned about us through her friend, Shea,” Beautycounter Founder & CEO Gregg Renfrew said in a press release. “We’ve never been a celebrity-driven brand, but when we heard Amy wanted to help support our mission and our consultants, we knew it would be a fun and impactful partnership.”

The I Feel Pretty star points out that she was the one to reach out the brand to see how she could get involved, emailing them to to suggest lending her voice to the green beauty movement.

Since launching in 2013, Beautycounter has been on a mission to keep out 1,500 “questionable” ingredients from their products without sacrificing efficacy. Those on the “never list” are banned in the E.U. but not all are in the U.S., thanks to the country’s small 30-ingredient no-no list. But perhaps Schumer may have an impact on that, one unscented product plug at a time.

