Celebrate Earth Day With 16 Green Beauty Goods 

Love your mother (Earth). Well, your mom, too, but Earth in general. Why? Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22. The annual conservation holiday is a good reminder that there’s always more room to make your routine more eco-friendly — whether it’s with organic ingredients, natural products or sustainable packaging.

The good news: there are tons of effective green beauty products on the market that keep you groomed and glam all while sending the planet a little extra TLC. Yup, with the rise in easy-on-the-environment products and brands, we can say it’s now easier than ever to shop while giving the world a virtual high-five without sacrificing efficacy, luxury or anything else you value about the beauty loot involved in your “me time.” Between DIY beauty cocktails, highly pigmented clean lipstick and biodegradable sheet masks, there is surely something for everyone. Check out our favorite green beauty must-haves and then go hug a tree!