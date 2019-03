Cindy Crawford may be the queen of the makeup-free selfie, but she wasn’t always so fond of going without a little something face, according to a new beauty routine break-down video the supermodel filmed for Vogue.com.

“I’ve found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” the 53-year-old model says to the camera. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me. It’s kind of counter intuitive but that also means that taking care of your skin is important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

We love seeing her fresh-faced look and it turns out we aren’t the only ones. According to the OG supermodel, her husband “hates” makeup. “I do explain to him that women do makeup for other women, not for men,” she follows up with.

In the clip, the brunette beauty walks viewers through her everyday makeup routine, or as she refers to it, “a basic face.” “It’s that simple routine that you know you’re going to feel good in in case you run into someone you went to high school with,” she jokes (kind of).

The minimal routine includes a few skincare steps from face wash to moisturizer. As for her makeup routine, it is in fact super simple using a handful of complexion, eye and lip products.

She starts with the By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush Liquid Foundation, which she buffs on with a brush. For under-eye touch ups she wants a little slip to the concealer so she uses Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer but any hyperpigmentation spots on her face she opts for Nars’ stick concealer. To lock it all in she applies a light layer of Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow powder.

When it comes to her eye makeup, she just uses Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer (only if she needs to fill in any spots), a brown eyeshadow shade from Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Eyeshadow Palette and Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara, which she swipes on top lashes.

She concludes her routine with a creamy Josie Maran Argan Color Stick, which she buffs into her cheekbones, and Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips lipstick that she pats and rubs in to get that just bitten finish.

As one of the world’s most recognizable models, Crawford’s worked with the best of the best when it comes to makeup artistry. However, she admits that she’s learned a lot from her 17-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber.

“The amazing thing about the young generation is stuff like this,” she says as she gestures to the video camera. “If she wants to learn to do a cat eye she just learns! She just Youtubes it and all the sudden she comes out and is like ‘oh look I tried this new look today,’ and I’ll be like ‘wait how’d you do that?’ and she’ll show me.”

That sounds like some seriously fun mother-daughter bonding time.

