Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are one of the hottest young couples right now. After their steamy shoot with W back in February, people have been enthralled with the two’s adorable romance.

When we caught up with the Hungarian supermodel at the Los Angeles Armani Box pop up we were eager to hear all about her date night beauty secrets.

Sara Sampaio Gives Us All Her Spring Beauty Secrets

She revealed that, unlike a lot of other celebs, she doesn’t like to wear a full face of makeup when going on a date. Why? So she can show off her true and natural self.

“I stand for if you’re going on date, you don’t want to show up with full on makeup because I want to go there and I want to show, ‘Hey this is me,’” she said. “I’m not going to wipe off a ton of makeup and be a different person when I wake up. I want you to see what you’re going to wake up to” She has a point!

With that being said, she does have one bold beauty look she likes to whip out on those special first dates.

“I would still go for something super casual but I would put on a bold lip,” she said. But not just because it looks good, though. She told Us that it’s so her date can’t smooch her too soon in the wooing process. “It’s very important. No kiss until the second date.”

We’re not sure if this is exactly what she did with her now live-in boyfriend, but that’s the chicest hard-to-get tip we’ve ever heard.

A wealth of beauty knowledge, she also shared her complexion go-tos which included Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation. “Because even when I don’t get my ten or twelve hours of beauty sleep, I can just easily apply this foundation, and I look super fresh,” she told Us. If she wants to make it look like she just came from a tropical vacation, she’ll use a slightly darker shade. Thanks to the lightweight formula, you can also blend into the neck easily for a seamless transition.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!