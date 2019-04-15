It’s not everyday we get a peek inside a celebrity’s medicine cabinet, but Naomi Watts just shared the three-step nighttime regimen that leaves her complexion hydrated and glowing. Using a trio of clean skincare products, the 50-year-old is able to counteract the drying and dulling effects of her jet setting lifestyle, while seemingly defying age and gravity in the process.

While we’d expect the Aussie actress to be pretty knowledgeable about skincare and the likes given all her time spent in the hair and makeup chair over the years, a lesser-known fact is that she actually has her own beauty biz. Watts is co-founder of ONDA — a clean beauty and wellness boutique with locations in NYC, the Hamptons and Sydney — and she broke down her P.M. ritual on the retailer’s Instagram on Saturday, April 13.

“With the weather going back and forth from cool to warm and cool again, my skin can be all over the place,” the the blonde beauty shared. “So this is what I’m using.”

There is no better fine line- and wrinkle-fighter than vitamin A, and the mom-of-two is a fan of the the Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum. The product combines micro-encapsulated retinol with vitamins C and E for a potent dose of antioxidants and collagen-building power. While some may associate vitamin A and its derivatives with irritation, the California-based brand is known for its soothing formulas, and one to two pumps of the serum on your face, neck and chest is all you need.

To counteract any sensitivity that might occur from the retinol, the actress next uses the ultra-calming Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum. We’ve already dubbed the potent elixir — infused with 500 (!) mg of non-psychoactive CBD — one of the best new beauty products of 2019, and Watts seems to agree.

She uses the vegan tonic to “reduce inflammation,” but the omega-rich blend is packed with 20 botanical extracts (think: avocado seed oil, shea nut butter, geranium flower oil and sea buckthorn extract to name a few) that calm, clarify, hydrate, tighten and tone.

Last but not least, Watts said she finishes off her routine with the Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream. Specifically formulated for dull and dehydrated skin, the lightweight formula includes fatty acids to improve elasticity, oat proteins to increase firmness and jojoba oil to boost glow.

While the moisturizer can be used alone, the beauty junkie shared that she prefers cocktail it with another one of her faves to further up the ante. “I like to mix the Saint Jane in with my Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream for deep hydration in the evening,” she said, before promising to detail her morning skincare routine “next week.”

Simple yet super effective (have you seen her skin lately?!), all three products are available at OndaBeauty.com, and you better believe we’ll be giving them a try while waiting patiently to hear how the actress starts her days.

