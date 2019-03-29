While we’re willing to use as many products necessary for a #flawless face, Olivia Wilde is here with a nighttime skincare regimen that leaves her glowing in just three steps. The True Botanicals chief brand activist broke down her P.M. routine in a series of hilarious Instagram Story videos on Wednesday, March 27, and we want to copy her super simple clean beauty plan ASAP.

“Some people believe you can’t take off makeup with non-toxic skincare,” Wilde explained. “I’m just going to disprove that because I’m obviously wearing a sh-t ton of makeup right now.”

Rocking a full face of glam, the actress started by dispensing a few pumps of the True Botanicals Pre Cleanse Oil into her palms and then massaging it all over her *dry* face. That’s right, no water in sight. The natural blend of jojoba seed, sesame seed and apricot kernel oil works to remove makeup, clear pores and hydrate skin for a thoroughly clean (but not stripped!) effect.

From there, she added her second cleansing step in the form of the brand’s Clear Nourishing Cleanser. We’ve long been obsessed with the double-cleanse for its ability to remove every last bit of makeup, dirt and grime, and Wilde clearly agrees.

While she joked that she’s “not a professional” at beauty vlogging and questioned whether she should have used Instagram’s hyperlapse feature, she did explain in the clips that she adds a bit of the Nourishing formula directly on top of the Pre Cleanse oil (still without adding any water to the equation) and rubs it all over.

Once her facial massage was complete, Wilde washed everything off — but not before exclaiming that the gentle-yet-effective acne-fighting formula of green and white tea, black willow bark extract and helichrysum smells “so good.”

After patting her face dry with a towel, it was time for the all-important final step: the True Botanicals Clear Pure Radiance Oil, which the brunette beauty called “the magic product.”

“You know you love a product when you’re actually using the last drops of it because it’s so good,” Wilde said as she attempted to extract the last little bit of product from the bottle.

Ideal for combination and oily skin types, the balancing formula has antibacterial ingredients to treat breakouts and clear congestion and antioxidants to boost glow. “This is every moisturizer you’ll ever need,” she said of the hydrating tonic, which can be applied morning (pre-sunscreen and makeup) and night (post-cleanse) for best results.

Et voilà! While we may not all be #blessed with the actress’ killer bone structure, at least we now know that her clear, radiant skin in just three steps aways.

