



Tess Holliday is continuing to dominate as the voice of body positivity, this time in partnership with Isle of Paradise.

The 34-year-old model teamed up with the at-home tanning company for a new campaign called #OwnYourGlow, which includes a Get Body Posi manual and focuses on self-acceptance and overcoming adversity with a cast of diverse folks showing off their faux glows. To celebrate the exciting newness, Stylish talked with the mom of two about the shoot, self-confidence and even some self-tanning necessities she picked up on set.

“Being part of this campaign was really refreshing,” she tells Us exclusively. “I’ve been fortunate enough to pick the brands that I collaborate with based on if they feel authentic to me and if it’s on-brand with what I am doing.” She explained that Isle of Paradise was a perfect match, saying she felt that the company genuinely cares about representing diversity and promoting body positivity.

“I am [appreciative] to be able to partner with brands like this that are doing the best they can to make their mark in the beauty world and be inclusive of all kinds of people,” she said. “I mean, if people still want to hire my 34-year-old fat butt for campaigns and let me be myself then I’m all for it.” Us too!

While shooting the playful images, the model really came to understand the significance of pre-application prep — A.K.A. exfoliating and moisturizing. “I didn’t realize how important it was to exfoliate and moisturize the days leading up to getting a spray tan,” she said. Never much of a body exfoliator, the activist enjoyed the results so much that she’s continued to keep up with it. “My whole body feels like a baby’s bottom.”

Holliday acknowledges that a nice sun-kissed tan can help self-confidence when you need it. With that being said, she doesn’t think it should be seen as a must-have product, adding even more pressure. “The tan is just the cherry on top if you’re already feeling good about who you are,” she said. “Or maybe if you’re not feeling your best and you just want a little boost. I just say throw on your bathing suit or the shortest shorts you own regardless of your size and rock it.”

