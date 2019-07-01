Tess Holliday looks radiant in a bikini on Nylon magazine’s July 2019 cover! And she’s got plenty to say about body-positivity, self-confidence and sexuality too.

The plus-size model graces the cover of the publication’s digital beauty issue wearing a bright yellow ruffled swimsuit and splashing around in the ocean in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She also appears in a black and white swimsuit patterned with the words “Love Your Body,” a sporty orange bikini with zipper top and a floral off-the-shoulder bikini top amongst other looks.

“I just want to be known for being a part of the cultural shift of how we perceive beauty in the world,” the tattooed model said in a video accompanying the cover shoot. She also made the point that, in her mind, there’s a ceiling for plus-size models. “You still don’t see a lot of plus-size models in campaigns and when they do use plus-size models, they’re not visibly fat,” she noted. “We all use beauty products in some shape or form and you’re still not really seeing that. It can feel really lonely sometimes when you look and don’t see yourself or your friends and people you love.”

Among other topics, the 33-year-old social media influencer — who started the popular hashtag #EffYourBeautyStandards — talked to the mag about fluid sexual identity. “I’ve been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does,” recounted the model, who is in a monogamous heterosexual marriage. (She wed Australian designer Nick Holliday in 2015.) Still, the Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl author added of speaking about her sexuality, “I definitely have a sense of relief. I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before, because I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.”

