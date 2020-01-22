Lizzo is out here killing it again with a magazine cover for the books.

On Wednesday, January 22, Rolling Stone dropped the latest issue, which features the “Truth Hurts” singer wearing a stunning Garo Sparo floral bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination. And it wouldn’t be a sexy Lizzo look without a little bit — or a lot — of skin showing.

The 31-year-old is also seen rocking an embroidered Schiaparelli headscarf, a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, Lynn Ban rings and, for a more affordable addition, shoes from Fashion Nova.

“Behold, a big grrrl in her natural habitat,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday to celebrate.

Shot in Los Angeles back in November by David LaChapelle, the snap showcases the hit-maker standing in a forest of colorful flowers flanked by two kneeling, shirtless men, presenting the real-life goddess with handfuls of blooms.

In the accompanying interview, the Hustlers actress spoke about her influence on beauty standards.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she told the publication. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

The “Juice” singer has been outspoken when it comes to celebrating her plus-size figure. Back in December, she defended her decision to wear a thong to a Lakers game. “I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous,” she said in a video after receiving backlash. “And I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

She referred to this incident in the Rolling Stone piece, saying, “We eventually get used to everything. So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.”

But being “brave” about her body is not all she wants to be known for. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.”