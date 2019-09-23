



Two modern day icons celebrating one another’s style — it doesn’t get any better than this.

At the 2019 Emmy Awards, Emilia Clarke revealed that her standout look was inspired by none other than Jennifer Lopez. But not just classic early aughts J. Lo. No, the Game of Thrones star was influenced by the 50-year-old’s current role in Hustlers.

“I think that J. Lo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen,” Clarke told ET‘s Kevin Frazier on the red carpet Sunday night. “I heckled in the cinema. I’m English, I don’t do that, but I did! So J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.”

Although not quite as risqué as Lopez’s pole-dancing character’s costumes in the movie, the 32-year-old’s Valentino gown was a bit revealing thanks to the plunging neckline. Styled by Petra Flannery, she topped off the gorgeous look with Jimmy Choo platform sandals and David Webb jewelry.

As if this weren’t enough, the Hustlers star herself celebrated the shoutout, posting the clip to her Instagram feed.

“When the Mother of Dragons meets #Romona,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. “#dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke.”

Along with her fabulous fashion choice, the British stunner also mimicked Lopez with a standout beauty look. Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey created a sultry shimmery eye while Jenny Cho gave her a sleek, extra long hairstyle that was totally sexy.

“WE BE ROLLLLLIN,” Clarke wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday night. “@jlo just a heads up you have inspired this years lewk.”

She continued, thanking her entire glam squad, Flannery, Dempsey, Cho, as well as manicurist Jenna Hipp. “You have lit this chick on fyre,” Clarke wrote in all caps. “Thank you thank you thank you!”

