Diamond’s are a girl’s best friend and last night they played this role flawlessly at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet.

On Sunday, January 19, A-listers attended the 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles dripping in some of the most stunning jewelry we’ve seen yet this award season.

Something we haven’t really seen before was a little hair bling — AKA our favorite use of diamonds. Charlize Theron wore a Tiffany & Co. bracelet over her rooty clean center part for a hair accessory unlike any other. Her hairstylist Adir Abergel said he decided to do this because he didn’t have time to touch up her color. Hey, that works for Us! What better way to dress up roots than with a little sparkle?

The most blinged-out overall look was Jennifer Lopez, who paired $9 million worth of Harry Winston jewelry with her off-the-shoulder black Georges Hobeika gown. This included six pieces that totaled nearly 200 carats, most notably a 73.55-carat cascading diamond drop necklace.

But J.Lo wasn’t the only one with a standout bauble necklace. Handmaid’s Tales’ Yvonne Strahovski’s bared a giant diamond on her chest that was also quite a head-turner.

With that being said, diamonds weren’t the only sparkly pieces. Margot Robbie rocked more costume-style jewelry with lots of layered Chanel necklaces that were complete with black and white beads and gold chains. This popped against her plaid halter dress for a look so interesting we can’t stop thinking about it.

To see all of the best bling from the 2020 SAG Awards, keep scrolling.