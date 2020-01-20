Drumroll, please! Celebs hit the red carpet for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, glammed up and lookin’ their sharpest. But out of the many glamorous gowns, sexy minidresses and fashion-forward jumpsuits, there were five standout looks we’ll be daydreaming about until the end of time.

Us Weekly’s top picks for the best looks of the night: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron. All five actresses undoubtedly slayed the fashion game, however, there’s one that takes the top spot in Us Weekly’s unanimous favorite look of the night.

5) The Marriage Story star and SAG Award winner looked fiercely elegant in a dark green Stella McCartney gown, paired with gold Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

4) Dressed in a dazzling navy blue gown from the Michael Kors Collection, the always-stunning Kidman dared to show some leg (and those Alexandre Birman shoes, of course).

3) Nyong’o looked breathtaking in a strapless, intricately designed Louis Vuitton dress. To bring the fashion moment to life, the embroidery required 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads.

2) Johansson sent shockwaves across the red carpet when she stepped out in a teal Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline. The JoJo Rabbit actress accessorized with Stuart Weitzman heels.

1) Taking the number one spot as SAG’s best-dressed beauty is red carpet stunner Theron. The Bombshell star donned a two-piece Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble, featuring a silver glitter cropped top and a black skirt with a slit up the front. The actress accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

These pictures don’t do the stars’ dresses enough justice. Watch the video above for a better look at each gown and determine who gets your vote for best dressed of 2020. If you’re craving even more SAG Awards content, check out Us Weekly’s gallery of stars who walked this year’s red carpet!