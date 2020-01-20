Pretty, perfect! Hollywood’s hottest actors hit the red carpet for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And while every gorgeous gown hit the mark (check out every look here), the stars’ beauty game was on point, too!

Hitting right in the middle of awards season, the SAG Awards always bring out some beautiful hair and makeup looks. We didn’t think anything could top last year’s spectacular show, including Lady Gaga‘s black cherry lips and Laverne Cox‘s epic updo, but wow, were we wrong!

We’re obsessed with all the retro hair on the carpet, as seen on Lupita Nyong’o, Elizabeth McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink. Also loving all the big night out ponytails! (We’re looking at you, Christina Applegate, Wynona Ryder and Emily Hampshire.)

And in the makeup department, we’re getting some major big night out beauty inspo from Madeline Brewer‘s fiery orange-red lips, Cynthia Erivo‘s teal eyes and Millie Bobby Brown‘s perfect pinky nude monochromatic look!

Scroll through to see every single one of the hottest hair and makeup looks on the 2020 SAGs red carpet!