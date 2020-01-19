The 2020 awards season continues tonight with the 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards — and it’s proven to be one seriously stylish event.

On Sunday, January 19, stars flocked to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to attend the SAGs and to celebrate acting at it’s finest. With so many nominated style stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellweger on the red carpet, it’s just about guaranteed to be a fashionable affair and it definitely did not disappoint.

Some of our favorite standouts for the evening include Millie Bobby Brown‘s white Louis Vuitton coat dress and trouser suit combo, Dakota Fanning‘s beaded beauty Valentino and Nyong’o’s absolutely stunning black and white Louis Vuitton dress, which features 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads.

We also saw lots of bright and playful colors, such as Sophie Turner’s hot pink number, Jennifer Garner‘s classically beautiful red ball gown and Catherine O’Hara‘s shimmery orange Marc Jacobs frock.

Keep scrolling to see every single A-lister look on the SAG Awards red carpet.