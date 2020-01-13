With the 2020 SAG Awards coming up this Sunday, January 19, we’re taking a look back at the awards show’s best looks of all time — and oh man, are they good!

Though there are lots to choose from, we nailed it down to 20 key looks that essentially sum up the event’s sense of style: glamorous, fun and absolutely fabulous. Not to mention, reflect the ever-changing trends in Hollywood.

Kicking things off in 1998, Minnie Driver attended the 4th annual affair in a look that is so ‘90s we could just scream. Complete with a shimmery slip minidress and plastic heels, we actually kind of love it for what it is! It’s nice and nostalgic.

From there, the gowns mostly reached the floor, delivering a bit of glam through intricate details. Whether that be beautiful beadings, like Debra Messing’s statuesque number in 2008, or stunning drapings, like Lucy Liu’s teal gown in 2000, or even a bit of knotted accents, such as Brie Larson’s powder blue look in 2016.

However, others just stand the test of time thanks to their flawless fit and silhouette. Evan Rachel Wood wore a dark teal Monique Lhuillier in 2009 that is simple yet anything but boring. And in 2014 Lupita Nyong’o stole the show in a nearly neon blue Gucci that flower embellished neckline was a real thing of beauty.

One of the biggest standouts of them all, though, might just be Kate Hudson’s in 2010. After all, who could forget that backless white Emilio Pucci gown?

Not all of the best looks are dresses. There were a couple of jumpsuit ensembles that we could never overlook, including Rose Byrne’s Elie Saab in 2012 and Yara Shahidi’s Ralph Lauren look with a train in 2018!

To check out all the best SAG Awards looks of all time, keep scrolling. You won’t be disappointed.