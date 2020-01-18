Who needs Botox when cutting-edge technology exists? The latest CGI craze in Hollywood is digitally altering movie stars’ appearances to make their characters look younger on the big screen.

One of the first films to attempt the computer-generated de-aging process was X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 for a flashback scene starring Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Two years later, the visual effects team behind The Curious Case of Benjamin Button followed suit in order to make Brad Pitt’s title character age backward multiple decades.

Several other superhero flicks have also digitally touched up actors, such as Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Michelle Pfeiffer in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

The most recent example, however, is The Irishman, which de-aged Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to portray younger versions of mobsters Frank Sheeran, Jimmy Hoffa and Russell Bufalino, respectively. The crime epic ended up being one of the most expensive movies of director Martin Scorsese’s career, with a whopping production budget of $159 million.

“It’s a treat to know that what we’re producing is something that is not only just real recreation of the moment and the scene … but something that Martin Scorsese can look at and say, ‘Yeah, this is what I was looking for. This is what I was going for. This is the Robert De Niro young version that I remember,’” Douglas Moore, an Industrial Light & Magic employee who worked on the film, said in a YouTube video.

Scroll down to see actors and actresses who have been digitally de-aged!