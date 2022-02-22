Star-studded night! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best of film and television on Sunday, February 27.

Nominations were announced for the 2022 awards show in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens naming the honorees via Instagram Live. At the time, newly minted SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher introduced the presentation with a heartfelt statement.

“After such a long time apart [during the coronavirus pandemic], we’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards,” the Nanny alum, 64, said on the official SAG Awards social media account.

This year’s nominees range from Lady Gaga in House of Gucci to Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, highlighting the best work from iconic stars on both the big and small screens. Andrew Garfield, whose performance as the late Jonathan Larson in Tick Tick … Boom! has generated plenty of buzz, gushed over his meaningful nomination last month.

“This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I’m able to express,” the 38-year-old said in a statement. “Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom! because it is their story. It’s the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing. It’s a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection.”

The U.K. native continued: “I’m grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I’m mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life. For giving him his flowers and helping to keep his spirit alive for the world to hear more of his life-affirming songs. I share this honor with my genius director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and this most incredible ensemble cast of actors, singers, dancers and creators. We are a true community and none of this could happen without everyone’s unique giftedness and heart. Thank you from the very bottom of my overflowing heart.”

Last year’s awards were postponed from January 2021 to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which altered the eligibility period for contenders. After the Grammys also shifted their schedule, the SAGs were once again moved to April 2021.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement shared on the SAG Awards’ official website said of the switch in January 2021. “We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

When the presentation finally took place, the winners were announced from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Acceptance speeches were taped ahead of the telecast.

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2022 SAG Awards: