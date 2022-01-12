SAG Awards 2022 Nominations See the Full List

Peer praise. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards give actors a chance to highlight their fellow stars, and the official list of nominations was revealed on Wednesday, January 12.

Actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the 2022 SAG Awards nominees via Instagram Live on the show’s social media account. Last year was the first time that social media was used to announce the union’s nominees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the show decided to return to the platform after the omicron variant delayed the January 9 show by more than a month to February 27.

The High School Musical alum, 42, has received rave reviews for her performance opposite best actor nominee Andrew Garfield in Netflix’s musical movie Tick, Tick … Boom! Meanwhile, Dawson, 33, starred in Hulu’s critically acclaimed TV show, Dopesick.

Before Hudgens and Rosario announced the categories, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, 64, gave an introduction via Instagram Stories.

“After such a long time apart, we’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards,” the Nanny alum, 64, said.

SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin revealed the nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles — which gave several nods to Marvel Studios for Black Widow, Loki and more — and then the Gimme Shelter costars came in with a slew of announcements.

The SAG Awards solely honors actors, and the statues are given for both film and TV performances. The top categories are for the ensemble casts. While TV gets categories for moth comedy and drama, the films have to duke it out in one category — and the competition is going to be close this year.

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe made waves in Belfast. Newcomer Emilia Jones wowed audiences in CODA alongside Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were raved about after House of Gucci. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and more dazzled in Don’t Look Up, and Will Smith left his mark with the King Richard biopic.

Winners will be announced at the SAG Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The show will air live Sunday, February 27, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see all the 2022 nominees:

Television

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE



The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan Mcgregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Film

MALE ACTOR – LEAD

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jared Leto, House Of Gucci

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House Of Gucci

King Richard

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings