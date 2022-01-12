Top 5

SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

By
SAG Awards 2022 Nominations See the Full List
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Peer praise. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards give actors a chance to highlight their fellow stars, and the official list of nominations was revealed on Wednesday, January 12.

Actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the 2022 SAG Awards nominees via Instagram Live on the show’s social media account. Last year was the first time that social media was used to announce the union’s nominees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the show decided to return to the platform after the omicron variant delayed the January 9 show by more than a month to February 27.

The High School Musical alum, 42, has received rave reviews for her performance opposite best actor nominee Andrew Garfield in Netflix’s musical movie Tick, Tick … Boom! Meanwhile, Dawson, 33, starred in Hulu’s critically acclaimed TV show, Dopesick.

Before Hudgens and Rosario announced the categories, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, 64, gave an introduction via Instagram Stories.

“After such a long time apart, we’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards,” the Nanny alum, 64, said.

SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin revealed the nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles — which gave several nods to Marvel Studios for Black Widow, Loki and more — and then the Gimme Shelter costars came in with a slew of announcements.

The SAG Awards solely honors actors, and the statues are given for both film and TV performances. The top categories are for the ensemble casts. While TV gets categories for moth comedy and drama, the films have to duke it out in one category — and the competition is going to be close this year.

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe made waves in Belfast. Newcomer Emilia Jones wowed audiences in CODA alongside Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were raved about after House of Gucci. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and more dazzled in Don’t Look Up, and Will Smith left his mark with the King Richard biopic.

Winners will be announced at the SAG Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The show will air live Sunday, February 27, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see all the 2022 nominees:

Television
DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Offred Handmaid's Tale Costume
Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Hulu

 

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

The Morning Show Season 3 Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoons Return
Apple TV+

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

What Exactly Is Squid Game A Full Breakdown Netflixs Hit Series
Netflix

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Emmys 2020 See Full List Nominees Winners The Kominsky Method Netflix
Netflix

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Taking Stigma Off Mental Health Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Channels His Inner Ted Lasso to Address Plans for a Season 4
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan Mcgregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

What Exactly Is Squid Game A Full Breakdown Netflixs Hit Series
Netflix

Film
MALE ACTOR – LEAD

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Will Smith King Richard Everything We Know So Far
‘King Richard’ Warner Bros. Pictures

FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Nicole Kidman Admits Being Ricardos Critics Bother Her Im Human
Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos.’ Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jared Leto, House Of Gucci
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE

Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
House Of Gucci
King Richard

Lady Gaga Had 50 Different Hairstyles House Gucci
Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Daniel Craig Why The Next James Bond Shouldnt Be Woman
Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die.’ MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock
