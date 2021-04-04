SAG Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A star-studded night! The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 4, with the biggest names in film and TV coming together to honor each other’s impressive work.
In July 2020, it was announced that the upcoming ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, changing the eligibility timeframe for nominees. The event was delayed once again when the Grammy Awards rescheduled their annual show for the same day in March.
“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement shared on the SAG Awards’ official website said of the switch in January. “We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”
Nominations were announced via Instagram Live in February. The Crown and Schitt’s Creek are tied for the most nods with five each. Chadwick Boseman also scored two posthumous nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. The late actor died in August 2020 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43.
Television fans were thrilled to see Netflix’s Bridgerton in the mix after it was left out of the running for the 2021 Golden Globes. Two days before the SAG Awards, news broke that the show’s leading man, Regé-Jean Page, would not return for season 2.
“Pleasure and a privilege!” the 31-year-old British actor tweeted on Friday, April 2, after the shocking exit made headlines. “An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”
Keep scrolling for the full list of 2021 SAG Award nominees ahead of Sunday’s show and come back during the show to see who wins!
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins — The Father
Gary Oldman — Mank
Steven Yeun — Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto — The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami…
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman — The Father
Yuh-jung Youn — Minari
Helena Zengel — News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp — The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O’Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
