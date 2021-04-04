SAG Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A star-studded night! The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 4, with the biggest names in film and TV coming together to honor each other’s impressive work.

In July 2020, it was announced that the upcoming ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, changing the eligibility timeframe for nominees. The event was delayed once again when the Grammy Awards rescheduled their annual show for the same day in March.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement shared on the SAG Awards’ official website said of the switch in January. “We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

Nominations were announced via Instagram Live in February. The Crown and Schitt’s Creek are tied for the most nods with five each. Chadwick Boseman also scored two posthumous nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. The late actor died in August 2020 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43.

Television fans were thrilled to see Netflix’s Bridgerton in the mix after it was left out of the running for the 2021 Golden Globes. Two days before the SAG Awards, news broke that the show’s leading man, Regé-Jean Page, would not return for season 2.

“Pleasure and a privilege!” the 31-year-old British actor tweeted on Friday, April 2, after the shocking exit made headlines. “An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Keep scrolling for the full list of 2021 SAG Award nominees ahead of Sunday’s show and come back during the show to see who wins!​​

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Gary Oldman — Mank

Steven Yeun — Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto — The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami…

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman — The Father

Yuh-jung Youn — Minari

Helena Zengel — News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami…

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp — The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman — The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Josh O’Connor — The Crown

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Julia Garner — Ozark

Laura Linney — Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Dan Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy — Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld