Putting power in the actors’ hands! Hollywood’s biggest names may not have control over when the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards take place amid the pandemic, but they do have a role in selecting who among their peers is recognized for their acting efforts.

On Thursday, February 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs joined forces to announce this year’s nominees on Instagram Live. While the 39-year-old Hamilton actor read off the nominees on the SAG Awards’ official Instagram page, the 31-year-old Emily in Paris star presented the nominations on her own Instagram account.

This marks the first time that SAG nominations were announced solely on social media. One day earlier, the Golden Globes unveiled their 2021 nominees. Films Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and shows including The Undoing and Schitt’s Creek scored multiple nominations. Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, earned a posthumous nod for his efforts in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — his final acting performance.

The 27th annual event is slated to air on TNT and TBS on April 4, at 8 p.m. ET. In July 2020, it was announced that the upcoming ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14. The delay also led to the eligibility requirements being modified, resulting in a two-month extension. However, the event was pushed back once again by nearly one month after the 2021 Grammys delayed their show for the same date.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement on the SAGS official website read on January 13. “We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

While the SAG Awards has typically opted to not have a host since its 1995 debut, Kristen Bell became the first person hired to emcee the event in 2018. Megan Mullally then took on the gig the following year. SAG producers chose to eliminate the position altogether for the 2020 affair.

Scroll down to see which of your favorite stars were nominated!

Television

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

DRAMA ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

Film

MALE ACTOR – LEAD

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)



MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)



ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984