Putting power in the actors’ hands! Hollywood’s biggest names may not have control over when the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards take place amid the pandemic, but they do have a role in selecting who among their peers is recognized for their acting efforts.
On Thursday, February 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs joined forces to announce this year’s nominees on Instagram Live. While the 39-year-old Hamilton actor read off the nominees on the SAG Awards’ official Instagram page, the 31-year-old Emily in Paris star presented the nominations on her own Instagram account.
This marks the first time that SAG nominations were announced solely on social media. One day earlier, the Golden Globes unveiled their 2021 nominees. Films Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and shows including The Undoing and Schitt’s Creek scored multiple nominations. Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, earned a posthumous nod for his efforts in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — his final acting performance.
The 27th annual event is slated to air on TNT and TBS on April 4, at 8 p.m. ET. In July 2020, it was announced that the upcoming ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14. The delay also led to the eligibility requirements being modified, resulting in a two-month extension. However, the event was pushed back once again by nearly one month after the 2021 Grammys delayed their show for the same date.
“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement on the SAGS official website read on January 13. “We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”
While the SAG Awards has typically opted to not have a host since its 1995 debut, Kristen Bell became the first person hired to emcee the event in 2018. Megan Mullally then took on the gig the following year. SAG producers chose to eliminate the position altogether for the 2020 affair.
Scroll down to see which of your favorite stars were nominated!
Television
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
DRAMA ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
COMEDY ACTOR
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Film
MALE ACTOR – LEAD
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
