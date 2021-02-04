SAGS

SAG Awards 2021 Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

By

Putting power in the actors’ hands! Hollywood’s biggest names may not have control over when the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards take place amid the pandemic, but they do have a role in selecting who among their peers is recognized for their acting efforts.

SAG Awards’ Most Memorable Moments Ever

Read article

On Thursday, February 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs joined forces to announce this year’s nominees on Instagram Live. While the 39-year-old Hamilton actor read off the nominees on the SAG Awards’ official Instagram page, the 31-year-old Emily in Paris star presented the nominations on her own Instagram account.

This marks the first time that SAG nominations were announced solely on social media. One day earlier, the Golden Globes unveiled their 2021 nominees. Films Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and shows including The Undoing and Schitt’s Creek scored multiple nominations. Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, earned a posthumous nod for his efforts in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — his final acting performance.

Chadwick Boseman as Levee in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom SAG Nominations 2021
Chadwick Boseman as Levee in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ David Lee/NETFLIX

The 27th annual event is slated to air on TNT and TBS on April 4, at 8 p.m. ET. In July 2020, it was announced that the upcoming ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14. The delay also led to the eligibility requirements being modified, resulting in a two-month extension. However, the event was pushed back once again by nearly one month after the 2021 Grammys delayed their show for the same date.

Exes Who Attended Awards Shows: From Jen and Brad to Selena and Justin

Read article

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” a statement on the SAGS official website read on January 13. “We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

While the SAG Awards has typically opted to not have a host since its 1995 debut, Kristen Bell became the first person hired to emcee the event in 2018. Megan Mullally then took on the gig the following year. SAG producers chose to eliminate the position altogether for the 2020 affair.

Celebrities Who Have Revealed Baby Bumps at Awards Shows

Read article

Scroll down to see which of your favorite stars were nominated!

Television

DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark

DRAMA ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark

DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy Says 'Schitt's Creek' Movie Hasn't Been 'Ruled Out'
Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy on “Schitt’s Creek.” PopTV

COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

COMEDY ACTOR
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

 

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queens Gambit SAG Nominations 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld

Film

MALE ACTOR – LEAD
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)

FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

 

Leslie Odom Jr in One Night In Miami SAG Nominations 2021
Leslie Odom, Jr in ‘One Night In Miami’ Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)

ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7

STUNT ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!