SAG Awards Most Memorable Moments Ever

Always a night to remember! The Screen Actors’ Guild Awards are an opportunity for Hollywood’s biggest names to celebrate one another — and the broadcast is consistently chock full of memorable moments.

Each year, actors, musicians, journalists and other members of the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) come together for one of the most well-produced awards shows of the season.

In 2010, Betty White left the room in stitches as she took the stage to accept the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award and alluded to having a few famous flings throughout her career.

“I’m still, to this day, starstruck. I look out at this audience and see so many famous faces, but what really boggles my mind is that I actually know many of you and I’ve worked with quite a few … and maybe had a couple … “ the Golden Girls star trailed off.

The guild’s celebration of lifetime achievements in film and TV always proves to be one of the most nostalgic sections of the night. At the 21st annual SAG Awards, Carrie Fisher introduced her mother, Debbie Reynolds, before the legendary actress received the accolade.

“I’m very close to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. Not only was my grandmother her mother, she is the grandmother to my alleged daughter. It also turns out that we’re neighbors. And, as if all this weren’t enough, she’s also my mother,” the Star Wars actress said in 2015. The next year, the mother-daughter duo passed away within days of each other.

Along with these sentimental moments, the awards ceremony gives Hollywood stars the opportunity to poke fun at some of their closest colleagues. In 2013, Tina Fey took that chance and ran with it when she won Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I also want to share this with my sweet friend Amy Poehler who I’ve known for so long. I’ve stolen so many of her moves,” the 30 Rock alum joked. “Amy, I’ve known you since you were pregnant with Lena Dunham.”

