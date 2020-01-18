Family affair! Awards season isn’t a solo sport — at least when it comes to celebrities who enjoy attending events with their families.

Many actors, including Ryan Gosling, Kaley Cuoco, Jared Leto, Kirsten Dunst, and Joaquin Phoenix have opted to bring their moms, dads or siblings to the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the years.

Even famous families, like mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson and sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara, have walked side-by-side along the red carpet at the big Hollywood event.

The annual awards show, which began in 1995, is focused on actors in both TV and film. It airs live every year on TNT and TBS (beginning in 1998 and 2007, respectively) and manages to honor solo stars, as well as casts. The show, which takes place in Los Angeles, shines a light on the fact that “acting is a collaborative art,” the SAG Awards explained on their official website.

It is presented by SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and is celebrating its 26th ceremony on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

For many stars, the night’s festivities wouldn’t be complete without their loved ones — and a family support system — in attendance.

During past two decades of SAG Awards history, a lot of talented artists have had their relatives there to give them a pep talk after they lose. The even luckier ones, like Hilary Swank and Emma Stone, have had their OG supporters inside the event to watch them take home the coveted trophies!

“I’m taking it all in,” the Easy A actress told E! News at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. “We keep it in the family,” she added, standing by her good luck charm, older brother, Spencer Stone.

In 2015, before both she and her mother passed away, Carrie Fisher honored Debbie Reynolds with Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. “Not only was my grandmother her mother, she is the grandmother to my alleged daughter,” the Stars Wars star began her speech. “It also turns out that we’re neighbors. And, as if all this weren’t enough, she’s also my mother.”

She added: “This is an extraordinarily kind, generous, gifted, funny woman who would give you the shirt off her back — if Vivian Leigh hadn’t once worn it in Gone With the Wind.” The two Hollywood legends also walked the SAG Awards carpet that year with Fisher’s daughter, and Reynolds’ granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebrities made the SAG Awards into a family affair over the years.