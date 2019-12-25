



A moment of reflection. Billie Lourd posted a heartbreaking Christmas tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The American Horror Story actress, 27, posted a throwback photo of herself as a baby alongside Fisher and Reynolds. Lourd wished all “happy holidays,” but she also noted that this time of year was “sad/emotional/weird/stressful” for her following the loss of her loved ones in 2016.

“Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 25. “It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings — the good and the not so good.”

The Scream Queens alum continued, “Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️”

Lourd’s holiday tribute for Fisher and Reynolds comes days after the New York University graduate honored her mother ahead of Stars Wars: Rise of Skywalker’s release, which features a posthumous cameo from the late star. Lourd posted a photo of the mother-daughter pair attending the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Fisher died at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on December 27, 2016. Her death came four days after she suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

Fisher’s mother, Reynolds, died one day after the Star Wars actress at age 84. She suffered from a stroke.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Lourd opened up about her mother’s tragic passing after Fisher’s coroner’s results were released in June 2017. The Booksmart actress said Fisher, who died of sleep apnea and other causes, “battled drug addiction and mental illness” her whole life.

“She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. … I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles,” Lourd’s statement to Us read. “Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”