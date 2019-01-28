Megan Mullally may have been hosting the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, but the Will & Grace star revealed on the red carpet that she ended up buying her own gowns for the event … online.

Rocking a black short-sleeve Alexander McQueen dress with gold sequined embellishment, the 60-year-old told Access Hollywood that the British design house was one of the few that actually offered to send her options, but it ended up being easier to just take care of it herself.

“I always pick out clothes online and buy my own stuff because … first of all, I like it because I can just wear what I want to wear, but also the major designers are not interested in sending me any dresses,” she said. “I said I am literally hosting. There is a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera. But people were like, ‘No, no thanks.’”

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Mullally took to Instagram back in December after it was revealed she’d be emceeing the 25th annual event honoring the best of TV and film to lament her lack of clothing options.

“Looks like I will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT,” Mullally wrote. “Designers do not send me dresses.”

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet

At the time, Christian Siriano (who is known for offering his services to actresses who are having a hard time procuring dresses) volunteered to create something for her, but it looks like the red-haired beauty opted to go in a different direction.

This isn’t the first time the SAG Award-winner has purchases her own red carpet look. She sported a sheer rose-printed Carolina Herrera gown at the 2018 Emmys in September that was also an online find.

SAG Awards 2019: All the Details on Our Top Five Dresses of the Night

Ultimately, Mullally said she’s candid about her wardrobe struggles because she wants her fans to know that not everyone in Hollywood is afforded the same perks.

“I think it’s interesting for people to know that,” she told Access Hollywood, “because I think everybody in the general public thinks everybody is getting dresses thrown at them left and right, but that’s not actually the case.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!