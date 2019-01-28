Sequins! White dresses! Women in suits! We spotted a lot of trends on the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 27, but that’s not the only thing that caught our attention. Among the many dresses and gowns were five stand outs we’ll be thinking about for years to come. Our picks for best dressed of the night: Mandy Moore, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga. Watch the video to see all the details up close!

5) Moore dazzled with a touch of sparkle at the top of her Jason Wu dress. Also key to the look: Her Jimmy Choo shoes and Niwaka jewels.

4) Stone, up for two awards at the event, went with a chic pants and yellow top outfit by Louis Vuitton that managed to be both modern and timeless at the same time.

3) Chan went for glamour with a soft pink Oscar de la Renta gown she wore with Christian Louboutin shoes and Harry Winston jewels

2) Robbie was all about Chanel. She wore a white and gold dress, sparkling jewels and clutch all by the design house.

1) Lady Gaga, up for Best Actress for A Star Is Born, grabs our top spot, wowing in white. The designer behind the thigh-baring stunner: Dior Couture.

