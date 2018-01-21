Making an impact! Kristen Bell took the stage at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, to serve as the ceremony’s first-ever host. The actress, 37, kept the crowd laughing throughout the night while also using the platform to touch on timely issues.

When she took the mic to kick off her first solo speech of the night, the Veronica Mars alum made sure to take a moment to candidly speak about serious topics. “We are living in a watershed moment in time,” she said. “And as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence because fear and anger never win the race.”

The Frozen voice actress then quipped: “Most importantly, regardless of our differences, we can all come together and delight in one thing: Frozen 2 is coming to theaters in 2019.”

Before giving her own opening monologue, Bell began the show with the ceremony’s traditional commencement: a variety of stars briefly explaining their journeys to success before introducing themselves as actors. When the camera panned to Bell, she discussed her love for Disney films as a child before joking: “My name is Kristen Bell and I am a narcissist.”

Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, also got in on the fun. As she sat next to the actor, 43, it appeared Bell was gushing over her longtime love. “A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer, this very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodied openness and sincerity — not so hard on the eyes either,” she said, before revealing she was actually introducing a different accomplished star. “Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig.”

Toward the middle of the show, Bell joked that while her hosting the ceremony was historic, she likely wasn’t even holding the attention of the nervous nominees in the audience. Determined to prove her point, Bell spewed out a string of unrelated terms.

Before introducing the next award presenters, Bell decided to drive her point home by shouting out the name of an iconic actress — who got a standing ovation even though she wasn’t in attendance.

“Sorry I can’t resist this one, Meryl Streep,” Bell said. “You guys she’s not even here. She’s not, but let’s keep that applause going for Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash.”

