It’s all in the details! Schitt’s Creek made a major impression on critics and fans alike, leading to an impressive 15 Emmy nominations for its final season.

The series stars Dan and Eugene Levy — who also acted as creators and producers — Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid and Chris Elliott as a rag-tag group finding their way in the town of Schitt’s Creek. Across its six seasons, the cast stole viewers’ hearts, making it even harder to say goodbye to the show earlier this year.

“I highly respect Dan’s decision to end the show even though I think all of us wanted to keep going,” Hampshire, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “Now that I know how it ends, it’s the right thing because he respects the characters and fans by the way he ends his show. … I can say that he does right by everyone. I can’t believe how amazing the ending is.”

The Levys confirmed in March 2019 that the Rose family’s journey would not continue for a seventh season, telling fans in a statement at the time that he was “grateful” for the opportunity to create such a well-rounded story “in its totality.”

“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have,” the statement continued.

Fans weren’t the only ones made emotional by the thought of saying goodbye to Schitt’s Creek — its stars were equally broken-hearted.

“It was really, really hard,” Dan, 37, told GQ in November 2019. “The last day of shooting was the most emotional day I think I’ve ever had in my life. I cried for, I want to say, five straight hours, to the point where I had a splitting headache and didn’t know what to do with my life.”

Each of the cast members put their whole heart into this show — and their hard work paid off. In July, the series scored an unprecedented number of nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Scroll down to learn 12 surprising facts about the creation of Schitt’s Creek!