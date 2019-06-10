Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire End Engagement: Report

More Hollywood heartbreak. Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire have reportedly split, calling off an engagement they announced in December 2018.

A source tells The New York Post’s Page Six the couple is “over” and will not be getting back together. The chronology of the breakup is not yet known, but the pair were last photographed together at the Canadian Screen Awards in March, and they’re not following each other on Instagram.

Geiger, 30, and Hampshire, 37, went public as a couple in September 2018. “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream,” the “For You I Will (Confidence)” singer captioned an Instagram photo of Hampshire at the time.

In December, the pair announced their engagement. “When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire,” Geiger wrote on Instagram, uploading a photo of a heart-shaped ring.

At the Grammy Awards in February, where she was nominated for Song of the Year for her work on Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” Geiger raved to Us Weekly about engaged life. “[It’s been] crazy, so good,” she said. “I love it. We’re figuring [wedding plans] out. We might just elope, basically. That might happen.”

“It just has been, like, really amazing,” she added. “And I think we like to move at the same pace, and we’re both, like, super into therapy. So, we’re getting good at doing all that sort of, like, processing stuff.”

Hampshire, who is also known for her role in the TV series 12 Monkeys, was previously married to soccer player Matthew Smith. Geiger revealed her gender transition in 2017.

