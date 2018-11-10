Holy Schitt! Teddy Geiger announced her engagement to Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire two months after the couple confirmed they were dating.

“I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone,” the 30-year-old singer began in an Instagram post on Friday, November 9. “I am so f–king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why …”

Geiger went on to share the happy news in a second post: “Which is why … When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire.” In the gallery of photos, the “For You I Will” crooner smiles and shows off her engagement ring as she lies in bed.

Shortly after, the songwriter posted another sweet Instagram photo which further proved her excitement. “My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it’s so pretty and she said I made it look ‘trashy’ cuz I had my ‘tongue stickin’ out’ so here is a super classy pic,” she wrote.

Hampshire, 37, was equally thrilled. “#shesaidyes … & she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today,” the actress captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, November 10. “My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

The 12 Monkeys alum’s rep confirmed to Us in September that she was dating Geiger. The pair have not been shy about their romance since, regularly gushing over each other on social media.

The music producer revealed in October 2017 that she was transitioning. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a loooong time. I love u guys.”

